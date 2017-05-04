Government is losing touch with Canadians

I’ve probably touched on this topic several times before, but with each passing month, it seems to hold more and more truth.

Now, no government is perfect. It’s impossible for them to appease everyone. Still, it seems like every few weeks, if there isn’t some needless scandal involving Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, it’s one of his ministers that steps in to top up the current government’s gaffe quota.

This month, that minister happens to be the Minister of National Defence Harjit Sajjan, who claimed he was “the architect” of Operation Medusa - the largest offensive mounted by Canada in over 50 years.

The embellishment of his role hasn’t been met with a lot of positivity, especially from those in the military, and rightly so. One soldier flat out called his claim “a bald-faced lie.”

Given the fact he also made the claim the mission took 1,500 Taliban off the battlefield, rather than the 500 that scholars and other soldiers estimate, there might be more than just a little truth to that.

Over the weekend, Sajjan took to social media to retract the statement, and then again before Monday’s Question Period.

I’ll give credit to Sajjan for at least admitting he made a mistake. That’s more than many of his colleagues will do. Still, it’s troubling that he felt the need to take credit for something he had no business taking credit for, and diminishing the role his fellow soldiers played in the mission.

More troubling is the fact it isn’t the first time he’s referred to his role as being that of a central figure in the operation in Afghanistan. On Conversations That Matter, a B.C. podcast in July 2015, he said Gen. Jonathan Vance said Sajjan was the architect of Operation Medusa.

If this had been a one-time, of the cusp remark, it could be overlooked. A second time, however, is hard to ignore, and harder to believe his comments were, in fact, a mistake and not a blatant lie.

He told members of the media he wasn’t going to make excuses, that he was owning his mistake. He failed, however, to answer why he made the comments in the first place, or why Canadians should believe he hasn’t misled them on other topics.

They’re not easy questions for him to answer. They’re likely not ones that would help Sajjan save face, but given there is a history of his embellishment of his role, they’re more than justified. Canadians deserve an explanation and his failure to do so doesn’t help make his apology seem any more heartfelt.

One can say they’re owning up to a mistake, but that doesn’t make it so. Owning up to a mistake, also, is a lot different than owning up to a lie which has resulted in men and women losing confidence in the very minister that oversees their actions.

Why embellish and exaggerate what you’ve done as a member of the military? Why lie about something so incredibly serious?

On Monday, both the NDP and Conservatives demanded Sajjan step down, and I have to say I agree he should.

Coming from a family with a substantial military background, I wouldn’t dream of putting down one’s service. The work and the tours that he did do deserve respect. Past experiences, however honourable, don’t forgive present mistakes. They certainly don’t forgive repetitive ones.

Taking credit – and sole credit, at that – also speaks to the fact that he, like several other members of the current government, have lost faith with the very Canadians they are charged with representing.

As Minister of Defence, to steal the valour of fellow soldiers is wrong on more than one level. To deceive and lie and make the kind of “mistake” Sajjan did should come with consequences and not just the kind that may or may not see him re-elected during the next federal election.