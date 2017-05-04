Fashion, bright lights and delightful desserts

On April 28, several CACHS students sashayed down a runway showcasing collections of spectacular fashions from local Central Alberta retail stores.

The evening included delightfully delicious desserts made by CACHS Catering, a silent auction; student led musical arrangements and two entertaining MCs; Tyler Bos and Reuben Wildeboer.

The collections of fashionable clothing were from Plato’s Closet, Central Alberta Garment District Mobile Store, Red Hot Threads, One tooth Activewear, Moore’s Clothing for Men, Black Knight Tuxedos and Elite Bridal for a total of 13 runs. A big thank you to all the vendors who helped make our night a success.

The evening, organized by staff and students at Central Alberta Christian High School, was a huge success! Just over $5600.00 was raised. All the proceeds went to Parkinson Alberta.

However, what made this event so very special was their goal to raise awareness for Parkinson Alberta as April was Parkinson’s Awareness Month.

During the evening, Leah Ebens, a student from CACHS read an excerpt written by her father. It was a real account of his life journey, as he and his family are living with the effects of Parkinson Disease.

Events and Volunteer Coordinator, Kelsey Van Grinsven, also spoke on behalf of Parkinson Alberta. She shared information about Parkinson Disease; the effects and symptoms, and the goals of the organization; “to help make everyday better for Albertans affected by Parkinson Disease.”

Central Alberta Christian High School has embraced the service component of learning and education. CACHS aims to combine teaching and learning strategies with community service, offering students an enriched learning experience, illustrating responsibility, and building community. In the past nine years, CACHS students haveraised $46,666.82 for numerous Alberta charities.