Bentley girls take provincial bronze

Despite missing their head coach, the Bentley School girls handball team didn’t disappoint, capturing bronze in the Alberta Schools Athletic Association (ASAA) high school tier 2 provincials in Lacombe this past weekend.

The team picked up two wins and two losses in the round robin, before taking the all-important bronze medal game 21-18 over Blessed Sacrament on Saturday afternoon.

Defence, according to Bentley School Principal and fill-in coach Lane Moore, was the key to their success.

“They really started to play with some passion and some purpose, and our defence was by far the best defence we’ve played all year,” Moore said.

“They stepped out and attacked when they needed to and they communicated well.”

While they led for the duration of the game, the lead was never more than a couple of goals, and Blessed Sacrament pressed hard in the final minutes of the game to even the score.

“It was really close and we knew it would be,” said Moore. “We knew we’d have to play our best game and we knew we’d have to play with purpose and intensity and the girls did all those things.”

They dropped their first game 24-15 to Old Scona, picked up 29-24 and 40-13 wins over Our Lady of the Snows and Bearspaw Christian School before going down 30-19 to Mallaig School.

Mallaig girls went on to win the gold, defeating Old Scona 23-18.

Stephen Lush normally acts as coach, however, was unable to attend as he was playing soccer in the World Masters Games in New Zealand. Moore, along with former players and a few of the student-athletes themselves, stepped up to lead both teams through the tournament.

The boys team wasn’t able to make the medal round. However, Moore said it was a testament to how close the competition was.

“We were in a three-way tie to make it into the medal round and we lost out by one goal. They were right there,” he said. “The competition was tight. Most of the games were one or two points apart. Our boys did an excellent job.”

In the round robin, the boys started the tournament with a 28-24 loss to the eventual gold medallists, Our Lady of the Snows. They defeated Mayethorpe 38-34, fell to Mallaig School 32-29 and defeated both Bearspaw Christian School and Old Scona by scores of 27-22 and 33-22, respectively.

Our Lady of the Snows defeated Notre Dame 19-13 for gold.

It is the second time Bentley School has hosted provincials, something they picked up just two months before the tournament, as there was no host for the tier.

“They weren’t going to have provincials for the tier 2 level,” Moore said.

“We couldn’t allow that. There was too many players and athletes and provincials is a great experience so we said we’d do it.”

With little time to plan and prepare, they were able to secure Lacombe Composite High School and Lacombe Junior High School gyms as facilities to play, as Bentley doesn’t currently have a gym large enough for the sport.

The high school level of handball is now over for Bentley, but their junior teams will compete this weekend in Edmonton.