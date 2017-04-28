Get ready to groove and jive with Zap! Theatre as they take you to the 1960s with the Canadian premiere of Alison the Musical.

A charming musical comedy set in the style of Hairspray, Director Daniel Allers says it’s a fun tale of young love that all ages can enjoy.

“This year we decided to tackle something new and Alison is a production that has a lot of song and dance and some really great numbers that will bring you back to the golden era of the 1960’s,” he said. “It’s a good show, good for all ages and a real adventure.”

The show follows two characters, Alison (Alexa Murray) a hair dresser and her boyfriend Jeff (Luke Wagner).

Jeff breaks up with Alison, and distraught by the end of their relationship, she finds herself enticed by a Hollywood agent and the dream of stardom.

In the meantime, Jeff realizes he’s made a foolish mistake and tries to catch up with her and stop her from making the biggest

mistake of her life.

Zap! Theatre’s latest production features a cast of 16 and a crew of about eight between the ages of 17-27.

“It’s a bunch of young people giving up their Saturday nights for a good cause,” said Allers. “They’re some real gifted actors and singers who really bring it to the stage.”

As with Zap! Theatre tradition, the show will be family-friendly.

Shows will run May 5, 6, 12 and 13th, at 7 p.m. A 1:30 p.m. matinee will also run May 6 and 13th at the Ponoka United Church.

Admission is by free will donation, with all proceeds going towards the Christian Life Orphanage in Mwanza, Tanzania.

For more information on the show or Zap! Theatre, visit their Facebook page at zaptheatreproductions or their website zaptheatre.ca.

