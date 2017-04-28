Veteran shares experiences in Afghanistan

Seven years after retirement from the Canadian Armed Forces, Bryce Talsma has a new mission.

A Lacombe native and a veteran of the War in Afghanistan, he aims to give Canadians a glimpse into the eyes of a soldier and provide some perspective and context for the Lacombe Afghanistan Memorial project.

Last Wednesday, Talsma spoke to about 40 people at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 79 in the Byron Greff Memorial Hall to that end, sharing video, pictures and stories from both good days and days where lives were lost.

At the heart of everything he shared about his experiences in southern Afghanistan, where he was deployed between Sept. 2009 and April 2010, however, was a fear that the world may one day forget the terror of 9/11 and what happened in Afghanistan in the years following.

“I take a look at everything going on in the world and it’s hard to express my fear of us just moving on without taking a moment to remember why we were there, what we did,” Talsma said. “I have three young children. They’re never going to know the moment of watching 9/11 happen and the emotional impact of watching the towers fall.

“We thought the sky was falling.”

He said this was one of the reasons he is so strongly in support of the memorial project.

The project involves creating a Field of Honour in the Fairview Cemetery, which will feature a decommissioned Light Armoured Vehicle (LAV) III as a monument to those who served.

When the project was first discussed in the community, some people were opposed of having a former military vehicle in the final resting place of soldiers.

Talsma, however, said he couldn’t think of anything more appropriate for an Afghanistan memorial.

“It’s not the symbol you might think when you’re on the outside. When you’re on the inside, the LAV is a symbol of strength and hope,” he said.

“For the soldiers, these LAVs are a piece of Canada. They were our home. It’s where we had our music, where we had laughs, where we felt safe.”

Red Deer-Lacombe MP Blaine Calkins, who has been actively involved with and instrumental in making the Lacombe Afghanistan Memorial Project happen, was on hand for the evening as well.

He said it was important to have a local veteran be able to share his experiences without the need for political correctness.

“Bryce has some very matter-of-fact words about his time and mission in Afghanistan,” Calkins said.

“The videos and pictures he shared, the experiences he had and the questions he took from that all point to the kind of character he has. We’re glad to have a great guy like Bryce from Lacombe who served so admirably.”

At present, the LAV III has been paid for, and $10,000 in funding is needed to pay for the shipping of the vehicle here, as well as the pedestal and pad in the Field of Honour.

A sticker campaign was recently launched to help raise the remaining funds, and students from the Lacombe Composite High School Interact Club, Calkins himself and others have been door-knocking to sell stickers.

“The reception has been great,” he said. “Most people want to support our troops.”

Stickers, which are $5 each, are also available at the legion, a number of businesses around the community as well as at the City of Lacombe office.

Those looking to help sell stickers and door knock are invited to contact either the constituency office at (587)621-0020 or blaine.calkins.c1@parl.gc.ca. They can also contact the Interact Club at Lacombe Composite High School.

The aim is to have the LAV III installed before Canada Day, but Calkins said whether that happens or not will be up to the community.

“It’s going to take the folks in the community to find a way to get a sticker or make a donation,” he said.

