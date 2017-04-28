Standing out from the herd

The Central Lacombe 4-H Beef Club stood out from the herd in more ways than one in a contest celebrating 100 years of learning, leading and growing in the community.

The group was named the Grand Champion of UFA’s “Stand Out from the Herd” contest, earning a total of $3,000.

The club’s entry consisted of a poem and picture slideshow entitled “So God Made 4-H,” inspired by Paul Harvey’s “So God Made a Farmer.”

Delving into themes of friendship, leadership and the development of self-confidence and courage, the three-minute long video clearly resonated with judges.

Central Lacombe 4-H Beef Club President Connor Bresee, who also narrated the project, says the project stemmed from the core of what 4-H is all about.

“Initially we got together on a committee to make the video and we wrote down the core ideas of 4-H club and expanded on it in multiple ways,” he said.

“I initially put it together in a poem format, but then the leader who was heading off the project decided to reformat it to Paul Harvey’s ‘So God made a Farmer.’

“I thought it turned out great. I was really proud of it and the club that put it together... It ended up winning which was pretty neat.”

The funds, which were formally presented during a cheque presentation at the Lacombe Central Agriculture Pavilion last Monday, will primarily go towards lowering and covering costs of judging activities and other 4-H events the club attends.

Some of the money was used towards a clipping, judging and group development the day of the presentation, while the remainder will be put towards lowering registration fees for shows, and purchasing supplies and products, like blowers and brushes, for club members as well as other activities yet to be decided.

Other area 4-H groups that received funds through the contest include the Bashaw Multi 4-H Club, which earned $1,000 in the West Central Region and the Stettler Silver Stars 4-H Horse Club which earned an honourable mention and $500.

While earning recognition for their creativity and discovering the heart of 4H is a good story on its own, there more than likely will be plenty more to come out of the group.

Local 4-H clubs will take part in a project this summer called “4-H grows” where they’ll plant and tend to gardens, and plans are in the works for a country fair.

They will also host the Lacombe and District’s annual 4-H Show and Sale with the East Lacombe 4-H Beef Club and the Nebraska Multi 4-H Club.

