Main Street Project begins

Crews begin asphalt milling on 50 Ave. on Wednesday morning just outside of the Home Hardware building.

The removal of asphalt is part of Stage One of the Main Street Project, and will continue through until April 29. Rolling road closures and detours are in effect during this time.

ATCO Gas crews have been working at the intersection of Hwy 2A and 50 Ave. to decommission the old gas line, and 49 St. has been converted into a two-way road with perpendicular parking lines to be painted on either side.

Excavation is scheduled to begin next week or early the following week.

Residents are asked to visit www.lacombe.ca/mainstreet for project information, updates, as well as pedestrian maps, parking location maps and detour maps.