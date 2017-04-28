Knights prepare to defend league title

The Central Alberta Christian High School (CACHS) Knights soccer team couldn’t have finished their 2016 season off in a better way, capping off a perfect season with their first league title.

This year, however, they’ll face a brand new test - defending that title and proving that their small school of around 100 students can continue to play with bigger schools year after year.

Head Coach Travis Eggink says it’s something he’s already talked about with the team.

“It’s a little different situation than we’ve had in the past. I think we’ve benefitted from being the little school that was surprising at times,” he said.

“We won last year and have a decent team coming back, so I don’t think anyone will be surprised anymore.”

A total of 11 players are returning from last year’s team, with plenty of Grade 11 and 12 students to take the new players under their wing.

“We have a pretty senior team,” said Eggink, now in his sixth year of coaching. “Our team is as strong as I’ve had in the last six years, so we’re excited.”

That team put their skills to the test last Friday at the new CACHS soccer field, defeating Lacombe Composite High School 9-0 in exhibition play.

While the score was lopsided, Eggink says he doubts that will happen every time.

“They (LCHS) were missing a couple players, I think, and they have a young team this year,” he said. “I think their team is as young and inexperienced as I’ve seen them in the last six years.”

The win might’ve been a bit of a confidence booster for the Knights. Still, they’ll have some work to do before the regular season begins.

“This year we have a whole new defensive line,” he said, adding they have a returning goalie, forwards and midfield. “We’ve always prided ourselves on defence, but that is going to be a bit of a challenge for us.

“This year we’ll be able to score goals, but defending against good teams... it will take some work.”

Exhibition games will continue May 2 against Hunting Hills High School and May 4 against Lindsay Thurber Comprehensive High School. They’ll also play in a tournament in Edmonton May 5-6.

The first regular season game will be Notre Dame High School on May 9.