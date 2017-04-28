City to look into need for garage sale bylaw

The City of Lacombe may soon be looking at a bylaw to oversee garage sales in the community.

The topic came up during the regular council meeting on Monday after a resident sent in a letter regarding a property which had an ongoing garage sale that lasted at least 10 consecutive days and a request a bylaw be put in place.

Coun. Peter Bouwsema said he would be in support of such a bylaw.

“The reality is if someone’s technically operating a garage sale for any length of time they need a licence. They’re selling retail,” he said. “They’re operating a business out of their home.”

Coun. Wayne Armishaw, however, disagreed.

“Please, give the citizens of Lacombe a break. I don’t believe we need to have a garage sale bylaw,” Armishaw said, adding he believed garage sales were patrollable through the nuisance bylaw.

Coun. Bill McQuesten noted some residents are pushing the envelope more and others wanted it defined.

“I think looking at the option of having a bylaw is a positive step. I would certainly support doing that.”

The City of Edmonton and City of Calgary have garage sale bylaws in effect.