Cenotaph to receive historical designation

Lacombe is planning to preserve some of the city’s military history through the historical designation of the Lacombe Cenotaph.

During City Council’s regular meeting on Monday evening, first reading was given to a bylaw that will officially designate the memorial as Lacombe’s sixth municipal historic resource.

According to Planner Jennifer Kirchner, the cenotaph has been earmarked for designation since last year.

“Prior to the departure of former CAO Norma MacQuarrie, we discussed applying to ourselves for the cenotaph (designation) as a way of showing our support and being involved in our own program,” Kirchner said.

“It’s very different than the other buildings we’ve designated, being that its a monument as opposed to a traditional building, but it will round out the diverse types of buildings we have... It will help us build our program nicely.”

Following the establishment of Lest We Forget Park by the Lest We Forget Club in 1922, the group looked to add a cenotaph as a memorial honouring those who gave their lives in the First World War.

Built at a cost of $3,500, fundraised by the club, the cenotaph features a soldier with weapon at ease on top of a marble obelisk, as well as the names of Lacombians who gave their lives in the First World War.

The park, with the cenotaph, was officially donated to the then-Town of Lacombe in 1955 and additions were later made to the cenotaph to honour the sacrifices made during the Second World War, the Korean War and the War in Afghanistan.

With first reading approved by council, the City will have 60 days to withdraw the application before the process moves forward. Tentatively, second and third reading could be given at the July 10, 2017 meeting.

Should the need arise in the future to add more names to the cenotaph, or make other alterations or changes of any kind, approval will be needed from the council-appointed Heritage Resources Committee through a formal application process.

Groups that do work on the cenotaph will also be eligible to apply for grant funding for the work they do on the monument.

Kirchner says it’s an appropriate time to give the cenotaph municipal historic resource designation.

“Given the fact it’s the 100th anniversary of Vimy Ridge and the 150th birthday of Canada it’s definitely a fitting time to designate this,” she said.

The City of Lacombe has been working towards preserving and documenting heritage resources in the community since the summer of 2009.

Once second and third reading on the historical designation bylaw is passed, the Lacombe Cenotaph will join St. Andrew’s Church, the Lacombe Blacksmith Shop, Young Residence, the Kanngiesser Building and the Michener House Museum in having municipal historic resource designation.

