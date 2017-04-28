Blackfalds to discuss election signage

Preparations have begun in the Town of Blackfalds for the upcoming municipal election.

During their regular meeting on Tuesday, town council gave approval to the appointment of Betty Quinlan, Darolee Bouteiller and Anne Peck as the Returning Officer and Deputy Returning Officers, respectively.

Election dates were also approved, with nomination day set for Monday, Sept. 18 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. in council chambers. Advanced polls are set for Oct. 4 and Oct. 14 from 10 a.m. - 8 p.m. in council chambers and election day for Monday, Oct. 16 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Blackfalds Community Centre.

What garnered the most discussion, however, was the topic of election signage.

Mayor Melodie Stol said she wants to “expressly prohibit” election signage in the Blackfalds roundabout.

“It’s not so much the signage as it is I do not want to see candidates in any election stopping in the roundabout to try and hammer in signs within the circle,” she said. “I’ve seen it already with people doing it for a wedding. Figure out a better place to put your sign because that isn’t safe for anyone.”

Coun. Richard Poole noted the roundabout wasn’t Town of Blackfalds property, but he agreed, adding it would be a positive addition for safety.

He also suggested allowing signs be allowed along green spaces along South St. and Vista Trail as well as other boulevards.

“I understand we may not want to have the same visuals that Red Deer has had in the past, but rather than having (signs) clumped together in one spot, let’s look into the possibility of having a couple on each street,” Poole said.

As a couple members of council were not in attendance on Tuesday, discussion on the topic of election signage will continue at the next council meeting on Tuesday, May 9 at 7 p.m.

Election packages are expected to be available before the middle of May.

Security Alarm Systems Bylaw

Council gave second and third readings to amendments to the Security Alarm Systems Bylaw.

Changes include a move to a one-time $25 permit, and elimination of permit expiry unless there is a change of address.

Fines will also be issued to residents who fail to update their alarm system information.

FCSS grant allocation

Council gave approval to the allocation of grants through Blackfalds Family and Community Support Services.

A total of $15,000 will be awarded to the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Lacombe and District for core programming within Blackfalds.

Another $7,025 will be awarded to Iron Ridge Intermediate school for their Leader in Me Train the Trainer faciliatation.

A total of $1,500 has been allocated to Iron Ridge Elementary Campus for their Healthy Living Fair on May 19.