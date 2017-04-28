Abbey Centre closed May 3-7

Athletes, fitness nuts and those looking to have some recreational fun should note Blackfalds’ Abbey Centre will be closed from May 3-7.

The closure is to prevent centre guests from inhaling toxic fumes while the field house lines are repainted.

The field house itself will be closed May 1 - 12, inclusively, to allow for prep time and the curing of the paint.

Abbey Centre membership holders will have their membership extended by the number of days the closure affects their membership.

Guests will not have access to the facility at all, however, Guest Services will be temporarily located to the Blackfalds Multi-Plex Arena at 5302 Broadway Ave. as follows:

• May 3 8:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.

• May 4 8:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.

• May 5 8:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.

• May 6 8:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.

• May 7 8:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Services that will be available during these times include Fitness Centre orientation bookings, facility rental bookings and fob pickups, online account setup, program and special event registrations, the purchasing of gift cards, child minding passes and scheduling.

Programs, Admissions and Sport Subsidy (PASS) account setup and utilization by PASS recipients and other email requests and information will also be available.

Debit, cheque or credit card only will be accepted during this time. BOLT Transit Card reload services also will not be available.

Normal operations are set to resume Monday, May 8, 2017 at 5:30 a.m.

Those with questions can contact the Abbey Centre at their regular number (403)885-4039 or by email at guestservices@blackfalds.com.

-BARRETT