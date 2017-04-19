Kings play Best in the West

The Men’s U17 Central AB Kings Volleyball Club participated in the Best of the West Tournament at Mount Royal University in Calgary over the Easter Weekend.

Participation in this tournament is by invite only and it is comprised of 10 of the most elite U17 volleyball teams in Alberta. The Kings finished 4th in their pool beating the Huskies Volleyball Club from Saskatoon, but dropping their matches to the NAIT Ooks, Seaside Surf from Surrey, B.C. and Club 204 from Manitoba.

The Crossover match was hard fought and took 3 sets, but the Kings prevailed to beat Brandon, Man., who finished 3rd place in their pool.

On Sunday morning the Kings came up against Seaside Surf again in the Quarterfinal, but dropped the match in three sets.

The Kings later dropped the 5th place match against Manitoba 204 to finish 6th overall in the tournament.

The next test for the Kings will be the Provincial Tournament on April 22 and 23 in Edmonton and they will then travel to Saskatoon for the National Tournament which goes May 11-14.

Thanks to everyone for your support; it is much appreciated.