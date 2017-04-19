Extend grace to border crossers

Dear Editor,

As you have heard, there are illegal immigrants coming into Canada from the U.S.

On one hand, we know they are illegal and they would be putting themselves ahead of those going through the lengthy process of immigrating legally. On the other hand, however, we know they are coming from a difficult situation, are scared and may have no other option.

If we allow them to enter with no regulations, the quantity of immigrants would multiply. Canada has always been known as a safe and welcoming place. Nevertheless, we continue to require some regulation as we preach equality. By eliminating regulation to allow these illegal immigrants, we are then treating them better than those who have been waiting.

However, if we make regulations more laborious, these refugees could end up being deported back to their home country where they may be persecuted. It is for this reason that I believe we should offer a hand up to those seeking refuge.

Instead of giving a hand out, a hand up teaches and provides them with the resources they require so they can endure on their own. This could potentially produce a self-sufficient system by training and educating people to provide for their own needs. By extending grace and compassion we can assist in changing the world one person at a time.

-Rebekah DeVries, Grade 9, Father Lacombe Catholic School