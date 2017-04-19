Canada should give help where it's needed

Dear Editor,

I want to express my opinion by writing a letter about Canada letting in illegal immigrants. I think Canada should allow immigrants, especially refugees because they also have rights.

Canada is known as a free country who takes refugees that need help and need guidance. Canada is known for helping others especially those who are suffering in their own country. We all know that some people will disagree on allowing illegal immigrants to Canada. If you think about it, though, Canada wouldn’t e the great country it is today if it wasn’t for the help they’ve give others.

-Yvone Adenjo, Grade 9, Father Lacombe Catholic School