Blackfalds, Lacombe to host community clean-ups

Get out and beautify your community this week as part of the 50th annual national Pitch-in Week.

April 22-29, 2017, Blackfalds residents are encouraged to sign up to give different areas of the community some TLC and rid the town of litter and garbage that’s accumulated over the winter.

Karie Ackermann of Blackfalds FCSS says it’s a little frustrating that litter is still an issue Canadians deal with and contribute to.

“Where litter lies, beauty dies,” she said.

“I don’t know how long we’ve had litter campaigns, but in 2017 we still have litter issues. People are still throwing their garbage out their windows and dropping it on the ground. There is a lot of litter. For any community it doesn’t look very appealing.”

She added that garbage can often get caught under town workers’ mowers and further spread around, so it’s important garbage be picked up, or not thrown on the ground in the first place. It’s also a safety hazard for children and animals in the parks.

“Just don’t litter and we wouldn’t have to deal with it after the snow melts,” she said.

“If you travel at all, there is not litter in (Iceland) at all. It’s amazing. I’d love to see us Canadians who love our environment and nature to not litter.”

Those looking to get involved are asked to register at FCSS and grab a “TLC” clean-up kit, including garbage bags, gloves, hand sanitizer and a map of the designated clean-up area.

Volunteers who help clean up the town are also invited to a community clean-up barbecue on Saturday, April 29 at the Community Hall from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m.

20-Minute Makeover

Lacombe is hosting its own community clean-up, too, with a bit of a spin.

On Thursday, April, 20, from 2-2:20 p.m. everyone, including business owners, employees, residents, are asked to join in the 20 Minute Makeover.

All are encouraged to head outdoors and pick up trash and debris around their homes, schools, businesses, or wherever you are in the community.

In Lacombe, Pitch-In Week supplies, including gloves and bags, have been donated by Janitorial Supplies Plus.

Pitch-In Week coincides with Earth Day - April 22 - and sees over 500,000 volunteers across the country help rid their communities of litter after the snow melts.

For more information on Pitch-In Week, visit www.pitch-in.ca.

