Community projects awarded grants

Several more community projects got a boost this past week as the Lacombe and District FCSS and City of Lacombe announced approved funding through the 2017 Community Grant Program.

A total of $22,000 was given out to groups engaged in preventative social programs which help to promote and enhance the well-being of those in the community. The City provided additional funds to facilitate the annual program.

“Lacombe and District FCSS is pleased to partner with the City and community organizations to address community needs and help support individuals and families,” said Susan MacDonald, executive director of FCSS in a release issued Monday.

“The 2017 approved projects will benefit many in our community – local children and youth through Big Brothers Big Sisters of Lacombe and District and Central Alberta Youth Unlimited/YFC programs, teenage moms will be supported through the Stepping Stones program, local seniors will be supported through the efforts of Volunteer Link programs and the newly formed Lacombe Community Watch Association will receive support for their safe community initiatives.”

BBBS was provided with $8,370 for community mentoring, Lacombe Community Watch was awarded $2,908 for their safe community initiative while Volunteer Link was provided with $3,843 for their operations. Youth Unlimited was given two grants of $4,275 and $2,604 for their youth drop-in program and stepping stones respectively.

“The recipient groups are to be commended for the great work they do along with their volunteers, who contribute so much to their organizations and work very hard to make their programs and service available to Lacombe and area residents,” said Brenda Vaughan, director of Lacombe Community Services.

“The City of Lacombe is cognizant of the significance of the not-for-profit sector and the development of this grant program is a way to support these groups in their endeavours which help to make us a stronger and more caring community.”