Parents and children of the Bright Futures Play Academy in Wolf Creek Public Schools recently participated in hands-on Family Oriented Programs in Lacombe and Bentley.

These specialized sessions are part of the ongoing work of Bright Futures Play Academy in connecting families with community agencies and local professionals to help them learn more about the importance of supporting the growth and development of preschool aged children.

“Connecting with a variety of community partners in Central Alberta has been a vital part of helping parents to learn more about ways to develop strong family relationships and nurture all aspects of early childhood development”, said Kacey Oehlerking, Learning Services Coordinator at Wolf Creek Public Schools.

Most recently, families of Bright Futures Play Academy attended a session about the benefits of play in developing emotional regulation in young children, as well as a Speech and Language session about how to support their child’s language development. This year, Bright Futures Play Academy, in partnership with various community agencies, has also offered parent sessions around developing early literacy skills, fine and gross motor development, as well as social thinking and self-regulation skills.

Additional sessions are planned this spring and are open to all children and their families who are currently enrolled in Bright Futures Play Academy or a Wolf Creek Public Schools Kindergarten program.

More information can be find on their website at: http://www.brightfuturesplayacademy.ca/fop

-WOLF CREEK PUBLIC SCHOOLS