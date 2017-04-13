Acronaires to hold Easter-themed show

If you’re looking to be wowed by athleticism and showmanship this Easter weekend, look no further than the Burman University Acronaires.

The performance-based acrobatics team will be holding their annual home show, this year entitled “Hope’s Last Hero: An Easter Production” Saturday at the Burman University P.E. Centre.

The show gets underway at 7 p.m. and admission is free for all who attend.

While previous performances have had connecting themes – origins and elements – this year they’re delving into story of Easter.

“People have heard in some for the narrative of the Easter story. It’s not so much a spin on it as we’re focusing on how Jesus’ followers would have felt. They expected him to take over and lead and when he died, it’s must’ve been a big shock,” said Head Coach Richard Gray.

“The biggest takeaway, whether you’re a believer or not, is that you’re not alone when you feel as though all hope is lost and here on campus, we really do believe that when you’re at that point, that’s when he comes through.”

That message is one Gray hopes shines through in the performances, but more so on campus and in the community.

“We really want to galvanize people and create and atmosphere here on campus and show the community it’s not so much about correct doctrine as much as building that sense of community,” he said.

It’s also been part of the troupe’s focus this year, with only about seven returning members in their team of 28.

“It was a hard reset this year,” he said. “It was good for me to be honest, to have a team where you can really start from the bottom and teach them the fundamentals.

“Skill is important, hard work is more important. What we stress more on our team is the environment that we want to create, the family atmosphere and hopefully the community sees that in our performance and how we interact.”

He also hopes it shines through amongst their interaction with other groups involved in this year’s home show.

The Acronaires will be joined with a number of other campus groups, including sign language choreography group Unspoken Testimony, the drama society and a praise singing group.

“I was involved as a leader when I was with the acronaires, but I was also involved in other parts of campus and I always felt it would be important for us to bring other facets of campus to home show for school morale and for the community to see what Burman’s actually all about,” Gray said.