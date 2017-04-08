Blackfalds RCMP are looking for witnesses to an armed robbery at the Co-op gas bar in January.

RCMP responded to the robbery of the Co-op Gas Bar in Blackfalds Jan. 5 around 6:40 a.m. following the incident, where two male suspects entered the store, pointed long barrel firearms at the store employees and demanded cash and cigarettes.

The suspects left the scene with an undisclosed amount of money and cigarettes, which were put in a black backpack. They fled the scene in a dark grey, four-door vehicle and were last seen heading northbound on Broadway Ave. in Blackfalds.

The first suspect is described as male, between 12-16 years of age with a slim build. He was wearing a red hoodie with an emblem containing a deer on it.

The second suspect is described as male, between 17-19 years of age, with a slim build. He was wearing a black balaclava, and a black Canada Goose jacket with a fur hood.

The vehicle for the suspects is a dark grey, four-door sedan believed to be a Mazda.

RCMP are requesting anyone that has any further information that would assist in apprehending the persons responsible for the crime to contact the Blackfalds RCMP.

Those with information are asked to contact the Blackfalds RCMP at (403)885-3300 or anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or at www.tipsubmit.com.