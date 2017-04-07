BBBS receives funds from Mayor's Benny Burger

Supporting the community has never tasted so delicious.

Through the sale of the “Mayor’s Benny Burger” at Cilantro and Chive as part of their Burger of the Month initiative, $920 was raised for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Lacombe (BBBS).

On Friday morning, Cilantro and Chive Owner Rieley Kay and City of Lacombe Mayor Steve Christie visited the Bamford House to deliver the news and formally hand over the funds raised in person.

Crystal Zens, executive director of BBBS, says the money will go towards programming.

“We’ve done so much fundraising for the (Bamford) House that our programs are lacking in funding now. It will go directly to helping kids in our community,” she said. “It was phenomenal advocacy and a great campaign and we’re so excited about it.”

Christie, the man behind the idea for the “Mayor’s Benny Burger” says it wasn’t difficult to pick BBBS as a community organization to support.

“I’ve been a (supporter) of BBBS for a long time and they do a lot in our community. I know that times are tough with the economic downturn in Alberta and it’s tough raising money,” Christie said.

“BBBS is one of my favourites. I’ve always said they’re the best fly-by-the-seat-of-your-pantsers I’ve ever seen and they always seem to come out on top.”

The creation was inspired by his love for both eggs benedict and burgers, and also featured onion rings and some additional tweaks made by Cilantro and Chive’s culinary team.

“When I got the first picture of it, I thought if it tastes half as good as it looks, it’ll be awesome, but it tasted twice as good as it looks,” he said.

“Thank you to Cilantro and Chive for supporting the community like they do and allowing them to be involved in their business. That’s what community is all about. We support business and business, in turn, supports the community.”

It’s the second time this year funds have been donated through the restaurant’s collaborative burger of the month menu item.

The idea came during Literacy Week in January, where Kay says he’d read a story to a kindergarten class at Father Lacombe School about a pig creating a new kind of burger to earn money. Afterwards, the children were asked to design their own dream burger.

“It was just such a pure, awesome idea to see little kids coming up with ideas of things that shouldn’t go together but work so well,” he said. “We came back and decided we had to throw it on the menu.”

It’s also been a fun experience for the Cilantro and Chive kitchen staff.

“Our culinary team has been integral in making these (burgers) happen. We’ve approached a few different awesome people in the community, take their ideas back and let our kitchen just work with it, roll with it and have a lot of fun,” he said.

“It throws a lot of energy into our kitchen, a lot of excitement into our business and it gets a lot of excitement in and around the community as well.”

The first creation became known as “Mrs. Mac’s Kinder’s Dream Burger.” A total of 238 burgers were sold, and $476 was raised for the Lacombe Food Bank. Through “Mayor’s Benny Burger” sales those numbers were almost doubled, with 460 sold.

After two successful months of supporting causes in the community, Kay says Cilantro and Chive isn’t stopping yet.

On the menu for the month of April is “The Smokeshow” designed by the Lacombe Fire Dept, which features pulled pork, beef brisket, bacon, smoked applewood cheddar and more. A total of $2 per burger sold will go towards the Legacy Place Society.

“We had to do it again because it’s so much fun,” he says. “Having fun and giving back is great.”