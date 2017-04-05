Here’s what is happening at Lacombe Christian School for the month of April:

• April 6 & 7: Our Junior High students are participating in the 30 Hour Famine!

What is the 30 Hour Famine? It is a program through World Vision, and is a way to grow closer to Christ as they fast together for 30 hours and raise funds to fight hunger & to help save the lives of hungry kids.

• April 7: No Wolf Creek Bus

• April 10: Badminton: Grade 9 @ lunch, Grade 8 after school

• April 11: Badminton: Grade 7 @ lunch, Grade 9 East Tournament @ LCS after school.

• April 13: Easter Assembly at 9 a.m. in the West Campus Gym. Please join us as we celebrate the Easter Message.