What's happening at Lacombe Christian School
Here’s what is happening at Lacombe Christian School for the month of April:
• April 6 & 7: Our Junior High students are participating in the 30 Hour Famine!
What is the 30 Hour Famine? It is a program through World Vision, and is a way to grow closer to Christ as they fast together for 30 hours and raise funds to fight hunger & to help save the lives of hungry kids.
• April 7: No Wolf Creek Bus
• April 10: Badminton: Grade 9 @ lunch, Grade 8 after school
• April 11: Badminton: Grade 7 @ lunch, Grade 9 East Tournament @ LCS after school.
• April 13: Easter Assembly at 9 a.m. in the West Campus Gym. Please join us as we celebrate the Easter Message.