NHL, IOC need to quit chasing dollar signs

Way to ruin the sport of hockey even more, Gary.

I wish those were my words and not that of former Vancouver Canucks winger Brandon Prust, tweeted out following the NHL’s announcement they will not be going to the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

His sentiments are ones I think a lot of hockey fans have, and it was certainly one of my first reactions to the news.

It’s also a narrative I can’t solely back.

Sure, it’s all too easy to place the blame on the NHL, Gary Bettman and the owners he represents and, to be fair, they do deserve their share of criticism.

It’s not out of line to say greed played a major factor in their decision, because it absolutely did. They see players as a commodity, assets solely there to market and earn money off of, and less as people.

The NHL wanted a way to make money off of the Olympics, the ability to sell Olympic-related merchandise and compensation for the interruption of their season and loan of their players.

They wanted to use Olympic participation as a chip for Collective Bargaining Agreement negotiations, too.

But the International Olympic Committee (IOC) isn’t much better.

For them, too, it’s the greed factor and not wanting to give up any of their revenue to put the best product on the ice to sell the game to the world and celebrate the game and its athleticism.

After Sochi 2014, they cut all funding for NHL players because it didn’t want to be wrapped into a situation where they provided incentive for the NHL, and then end up having to do the same for other sports leagues that send their professional athletes to the games, like the NBA.

The International Ice Hockey Federation found the money to cover the initial funding – but did so by taking it from member nations hockey development programs. This is counter to growing a game that is becoming more and more costly for players to even try and get into around the world.

It doesn’t matter what fans or what players want for either organization. The IOC might sell the public on its sensationalism and romanticism of sport – the unforgettable moments like Crosby’s Golden Goal in 2010 – but they’re just as guilty of chasing after money as the NHL is.

Thing is, I think the decision puts both sides on the losing end of things.

The Russian Hockey Federation is already calling for players to return to the KHL next season to prepare for the Olympics without the NHL. Alexander Ovechkin has made it clear he’ll play regardless - and the NHL needs him more than he needs the them. What’s to stop other Russian players from following suit?

The NHL could lose a decent group of high-end, quality players, and potentially fans that turn up to Washington Capitals’ games just to see Ovi.

Meanwhile, other top players, including Canadians and Americans, will likely not be playing in the Olympics.

The NHL has said they now “consider the matter officially closed.”

Players seem to think there’s still hope – that the announcement possibly is a debate tactic, that they’re posturing and there’s still a chance they’ll go.

As a hockey fan, I really hope they’re right.

It will be a sad day when the best players in the world don’t suit up for their countries because the NHL and IOC are too busy chasing dollar signs.

Both would do well to remember what the Olympics should celebrate: the heart and soul of the game.