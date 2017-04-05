Lacombe auxiliaries join forces

The Lacombe Hospital and Care Centre has a new face behind improving patient care and providing comfort.

On Tuesday afternoon during a meet-and-greet, the two separate auxiliaries for the care centre and hospital came together as a single entity.

President Marianne Gustafson, who has volunteered for 16 years with the auxiliary, says the fusion of the two groups was necessary to continue providing services at the facility.

“It’s come to the point where our numbers are going down and we needed to come together to be here and able to function,” she said.

“When you have only eight or 10 people it’s hard to do it anymore.”

The auxiliary for the care centre was formed in 1973 when the old hospital became a nursing home. The idea was that because it was a separate building, a separate auxiliary was needed.

When the nursing home finally closed, the two auxiliaries both operated out of the current hospital.

Now the group has around 34 members working together to provide support and help provide various comforts to hospital residents and patients.

“We’ve donated a lot of money over the years just for programs in long-term care here to have baking classes, woodworking classes and to have a beauty salon,” said Gustafson. “I don’t think the public realizes that these facilities would be really bare without auxiliaries and volunteer groups donating what they do.

“I look around and I’m just amazed at what these two auxiliaries have done.”

Together, the auxiliaries have volunteered over 235,000 hours of service and raised more than $580,000 for equipment, numerous patient programs and services as well as post-secondary medical scholarships.

Anyone interested in joining the Lacombe Hospital and Care Centre Auxiliary is asked to contact the Coordinator of Volunteer Services Leanne Brusgard at (403)782-3336 ext.716.