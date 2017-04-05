Higher pay for town council

Blackfalds Town Council will be better compensated for their work following the 2017 municipal election.

During their last regular meeting, council a rate of $3.48 per capita for Blackfalds’ mayor, and a $2.10 per capita rate for councillors which will provide the base honorarium.

The mayor will receive around $49, 326 per year, including a $13,350 increase, while councillors will get $8,767 worth of increases for an annual total of $27,743.

The increase is set to bring compensation levels in line with other municipalities. At present, the Town of Blackfalds comes up short when compared to 13 similar communities across the province, including Lacombe, Sylvan Lake, Innisfail and Olds.

“In standing committee last week we identified there was only one community paid less than Blackfalds, which was Taber and they were very, very close ,” said Chief Administrative Officer Myron Thompson.

“So 93 per cent of municipalities had compensation higher than the Town of Blackfalds.”

Benefit packages were also discussed by council.

The Town of Blackfalds currently does not offer benefit packages, but more than half of the municipalities surveyed do.

Those that will form the enxt council will be able to opt in or out of a benefits package that would be similiar to the employees benefit, excluding short and long-term disability.

Benefits would be valued at approximately $5,500 for the mayor and $4,600 per councillor.

Coun. Richard Poole tried to make an amendment to the new remuneration and compensation policy to have the increases phased in over the next four years.

The rest of council, however, was opposed to the idea.

Mayor Melodie Stol explained part of her reasoning behind voting against Poole’s motion had to do with the federal budget.

“Effective January of 2019 the one-third tax exempt status of elected officials’ compensation will be gone,” Stol said. “Potentially, even using the phase-in, in 2019 councillors will perhaps make even less than they make today and that’s really unfortunate.”

She added the increases wouldn’t only help narrow the gap between Blackfalds and other municipalities, but encouraging members of the community to do more than just vote in the upcoming election.

“I believe we’re setting it up so people will be engaged to run and feel fairly compensated for the work they do,” she said.

Coun. Dean Wigmore agreed.

“I’ve never had an election and I’m a two-term councillor. I’ve never been elected and I don’t think that’s right,” he said. “Part of the problem, I think, has to do with valuing peoples’ time and what motivates someone to come and run for this position and I think that is money.”

The amendment was defeated.

The change in remuneration will not go into effect until the new council is elected in October.

Those interested in running for council will be able to pick up information packages sometime in May or June.

Other Blackfalds notes:

Residents are reminded to keep off of ice on nearby ponds and lakes as the spring thaw begins and ice thins.

Street sweeping is also underway, beginning with priority routes. Sweeping will continue to occur throughout the summer as necessary.

Registration for community gardens opened on March 31. To register, visit https://www.blackfalds.com/living-here/community-garden. Plots will be ready for the second weekend of May.

Blackfalds Family and Community Support Services will be hosting an Easter Egg Hunt on April 8 at the Community Centre from 12-3 p.m. For more information, call FCSS at (403)600-9066.