Help within reach for farmers hit by bad weather

As the snow keeps melting away, dozens of Alberta farmers, from Red Deer to Grimshaw are faced with a challenge they have to tackle in the days and weeks ahead: They have to get off of their land the crop they couldn’t harvest last fall due to excessive moisture with early snowfall, and seed their acres for the 2017 crop season.

The issue of unharvested acres facing the farmers is the most serious for more than a decade: A total of about 960,000 insured acres were reported in the province as unharvested for the 2016 crop season. That figure compares with an annual average of 23,000 acres for the three years prior to 2016 according to the Agriculture Financial Corporation Services (AFSC) data, the Crown Corporation that supports province’s agriculture through insurance and lending services. A similar situation had to be dealt with back in 2004, but there doesn’t seem to be detailed data with regard to that unlucky harvest season.

Alberta’s hard-hit producers are eligible to receive both indemnities and financial support with easy terms under provincially and/or federally funded programs that could come in handy as the seeding season approaches.

Wildlife Damage Compensation Program, administered by AFSC, is one of those programs that allow producers to receive compensation for their snowed-under crop if damaged by wildlife. A producer doesn’t have to have an insurance policy to benefit from this program, while certain criteria will apply to the damage assessment. In return for an assessment fee, producers can have their acres inspected by AFSC and find out whether and how much indemnity they might be entitled to due to wildlife excreta from big game (ungulates), waterfowl, bear and upland game birds, but not from mice. A minimum loss of $100 has to be established for eligibility.

For those producers who have insured their 2016 crops through AFSC, a simultaneous visit by an inspector for both their wildlife damage assessment and pre-harvest assessment is recommended by the Corporation if they intend to put their crop to an end use other than combining it.

“Pre-harvest inspections are a requirement to establish the potential production of the crop at the time of the assessment to calculate the indemnity a producer can receive for insurance purchased,” said Daniel Graham, Manager of Financial Analysis at AFSC.

“It will help a great deal to speed up inspections if producers know the location and the extent of the damage on their crops,” he added.

Graham says, having completed the assessment of more than 1,900 unharvested acre claims so far this year, AFSC inspectors will now shift their focus to pre-harvest and wildlife damage claims, especially in areas where the numbers of claims are particularly high.

As for producers who decide to combine their crops for the originally intended use they were insured for, all they need to do is to submit their revised harvested production reports (HPR) to their local AFSC branch offices as soon as combining has been completed. That will ensure any claim can be finalized as soon as possible, AFSC officials say. If unharvested acres are not combined by June 15, AFSC will assess the potential yield and proceed in finalizing any claim.

Time crunch in seeding season

If April weather cooperates, producers will have the opportunity to seed their acres for a 2017 crop.

Mark Cutts of provincial government’s Ag Info Centre says given the recent temperatures in the province, the danger of the soil remaining frozen after the snow has gone seems to have been pretty much averted.

“Now it is going to be a matter of whether those fields will be dry enough to manage those unharvested acres and then move on to next (crop) year,” he said, referring to the possibility of moisture remaining a threat for yet another crop season.

While it is still an open question if weather conditions will allow a speedy removal of the 2016 crop and a quick cultivation of land for a 2017 crop and the completion of the seeding process, for those producers who can’t seed for the next growing season, support is available, as well.

Any producer who can’t seed due to adverse weather is entitled to Unseeded Acreage Benefit, which comes under the annual production insurance. To be eligible for the benefit, a producer has to have 2017 annual production insurance with AFSC and acres must be unseeded by June 20 due to excess moisture. Producers will also need to have declared their selection of the crop coverage option and the number of acres to be seeded.

And for farmers who have cash flow problems stemming from their unharvested acres, there are some easy credit options, as well. For more information and to apply, visit https://www.afsc.ca/Default.aspx?cid=3754&lang=1 .

- Agriculture Financial Services Corporation