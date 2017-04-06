Emerald Award finalist pulls name from awards

A Lacombe area resident being acknowledged for her commitment to the environment is withdrawing her name from a prestigious award celebrating Alberta’s outstanding ecoheroes.

Myrna Pearman of Ellis Bird Farm – a biologist, nature photographer and writer – was named a finalist for the Alberta Emerald Foundation’s 26th Annual Emerald Awards last week. On Monday, however, she pulled her name from the running for the individual commitment award.

Although she appreciates the nomination and being named a finalist, Pearman said she doesn’t like the idea of naturalists being judged for lesser or greater contributions to the environment, and wouldn’t have let her name stand if she’d known about being nominated.

“I just don’t agree with having people that work on behalf of the Earth competing against each other,” Pearman said. “It is a reward in and of itself.

“I do what I do, not for recognition, but because I love it. I don’t want someone else to decide I’m more deserving than others in my field.”

Since their inception in 1992, the Emerald Awards has honoured 800 finalists and 300 recipients across all sectors. The awards are both unique to the province, and one-of-a-kind nationally in celebrating sustainable development and bringing awareness to environmental projects.

It’s not the first time the Lacombe area has had a finalist for the awards. Last year, Lacombe County was a finalist for their Environmental Management System which aims to help the community conserve, protects and enhance the natural environment while balancing both social and economic needs.

In 2014, Lacombe Composite High School was not only a finalist but a recipient of an award in the Education, School or Classroom category for their Eco Vision Club. The club’s projects have increased awareness of environmental issues, and changed school and community culture, all the while turning students into ecological leaders.

While Pearman says she doesn’t mind recognition, she believes there’s a better way to go about honouring Alberta’s ecoheroes.

She suggested just having the awards for the final recipients and avoid having finalists and winners, or, if there’s more than one deserving individual or group, give everyone the awards.

The committee, however, has a different view.

“By honouring and elevating the ingenuity, dedication and hard work of these individuals and organizations, we inspire others to follow their example, benefiting all Albertans with a healthier and cleaner environment,” said Andy Etmanski, chair of the AEF board, in a release issued last Friday. Winners and finalists alike are acknowledged on their website.

Pearman says the committee asked her to reconsider withdrawing on Tuesday, adding finalists and winners are equally honoured.

“I don’t understand how that can be. If there’s more than one in the category, give them to everyone. Why does there have to be just one winner,” she said.

“I’m not upset, but this is how I feel and I needed to be honest about that. Good luck to them and all the other competitors at the Emerald Awards.”

Others nominated in the same category as Pearman include Edmonton’s Ann Smreciu for Wild Rose Consulting Inc. And Calgary’s Lonny Balbi for Bike to Work Day.

The Emerald Awards will be given out June 6 at the old Royal Alberta Museum in Edmonton.

Ellis Bird Farm

Ellis Bird Farm is gearing up for its 35th season.

The farm will officially open its gates on May 22, 2017, likely with a book signing of Pearman’s new book, “Nature is Everywhere.”

The big event this year, however, will be July 22 when they celebrate the 35th anniversary in conjunction with Canada 150+ events.

The addition of the ‘+’ was borrowed from Vancouver to acknowledge indigenous history before Canada officially became a country.

More information and details on events and activities throughout the summer will be available closer to opening day.

In the meantime, area residents are invited to visit www.ellisbirdfarm.ca and view their live cameras of the nest of great horned owls Ellie and Albert, as well as a gray jay nest near Caroline, Alta.