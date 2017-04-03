RCMP wrap up Halloween candy investigation

Blackfalds RCMP say there is nothing wrong with Halloween candy suspected to have been tampered with last year.

Just a couple of days after Halloween, RCMP received a complaint from an individual who said their child had been trick or treating in Clive, Alta. and became sick after eating what was described as an orange sugar candy with a black centre, about the size of a loonie.

RCMP asked area residents to discard any candy resembling the description, and sent the candy in question off to the RCMP laboratory for testing. Results returned said there were no drugs or common poisons detected in the candy.

In a release issued Sunday, Blackfalds RCMP said they would be concluding their file on this investigation.

