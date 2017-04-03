Winning comes with a price.

For the Lacombe Generals, who earned their ticket to their 10th Allan Cup tournament in the last 11 years, that price tag has put the team in a financial crunch that has spawned the start of a GoFundMe campaign to cover travel costs.

Generals General Manager Jeff McInnis said he wasn’t proud a GoFundMe page had to be set up, but with less than a week before the tournament begins, the team was left with little other choice.

“We’re in a financial pinch we haven’t been in before. I know people can put the dots together – the economy isn’t good – and we’re an amateur team that doesn’t play enough home games to live on our gate and admission,” he said. “If we’d had a couple more playoff games, we would not be in this position.”

The reigning Allan Cup champions dominated the Chinook Hockey League this season, finishing with a 19-3-0 record. In the first round of playoffs, they swept the Fort Saskatchewan Chiefs in four games, and then took the final series against Stony Plain in six.

Fortunately, the team won’t have to play in the Mackenzie Cup in B.C. this year, but that’s done little to minimize the cost of travelling across the country.

Flights alone sit around $42,000 for the team, with another $6,000 for luggage, including the hockey bags, sticks, skate sharpeners and other equipment the team will need to defend the Allan. Hotels, meals and travel to and from the rink also need to be taken care of.

“We wish we were able to build up a piggy bank, but we use it every year to go,” he said. “Had we not had to go last year and the year before, and the year before that we’d be able to cover it.”

In 2014, the then-Bentley Generals travelled to Dundas, Ont. on the money earned from hosting the tournament in 2013. In 2015, they made the trip to Newfoundland thanks to sponsors that had stepped up. Their run in 2016 saw them head to Steinbach, Man. and McInnis said the “scars” of that have never been cleaned up, putting them behind.

Their GoFundMe goal is $10,000, but the team will accept any sort of help they can get. As of Monday, $2,570 had been raised.

“It would be a lot cheaper if we could just lose, but you don’t want to do that,” said McInnis. “We only exist on the support of the people. We’ve made it 18 years – somehow, I believe, we’ll overcome this and it won’t be the death of us.”

The team hopes to leave at 8 a.m. on April 10.

The Generals are slated to begin tournament play April 11 against the hosting Bouctouche Rams, and April 12 they’re set to take on the Grand Falls-Windsor Cataracts.

The Allan Cup final will be aired live on TSN April 15.

Those looking to help out the Generals can donate via their GoFundMe page at www.gofundme.com/lacombe-generals-allan-cup-trip.