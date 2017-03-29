Trudeau should drop feminist act

Dear Prime Minister Justin Trudeau:

Quit calling yourself a feminist.

I understand you think you’re helping the movement by attempting to make it trendy. I can’t deny that I appreciate when a guy calls himself a feminist. As a female, it’s easier to fight for equal opportunities together than turning the opposite sex into the enemy.

The word, however ­— or title you’ve given yourself — means nothing if it isn’t backed up by “real change.”

Sure, the scripts you’ve spewed lines from at events across the globe have some catchy quotes about your so-called beliefs and stances on feminism. To the odd person they sound great and the optics are good when you manage to get President Donald Trump to utter positive words about women in the workplace. Just like how you said “the budget will balance itself,” and that you’ll run a small deficit, however, they’re clearly lacking in truth.

What kind of feminist prime minister elbows a fellow MP?

What kind of feminist prime minister allows International Women’s Day to be turned into a day about himself?

What kind of feminist takes two weeks to say a process is now underway to look into a distasteful and completely inappropriate stripper joke — “Where’s your pole to slide down on” — made by Liberal MP Nicola Di Iorio about Conservative MP Dianne Watts, and only after light was made of it in the media?

What kind of feminist laughs at a woman who one of his MPs told to look more cheerful, heckles, and jeers other females who dare to stand up to him and hold him to account?

Then there’s your refusal to address religion versus feminism issues by being in attendance at a gender-segregated Ottawa mosque late last year.

“Because it’s 2015,” you once said in response why parity in your cabinet was important to you, while appointing five female ministers to junior positions that originally paid them less.

There’s also the time two woman — Yazidi survivor and human rights activist Nadia Murad and Conservative MP Michelle Rempel — fought to increase support for Yazidi women and commit to bring them to Canada. When the decision was finally made, rather than giving credit where it was due, and you it to MP John McCallum, a man, instead.

I could easily go on.

It’s 2017, and nothing has changed from two years ago. You’re still not the kind of role model for feminism I want my younger brothers or any other guy taking after.

Oxfam Canada gave you a failing grade on their feminist report card. In fact, you only passed in two of eight categories — representation and leadership, but given what I’ve seen so far, I have a hard time not being skeptical about those grades.

Shouldn’t a leader practice what he preaches? Shouldn’t representation be based on merit?

Not only is there little action behind your sound bites, you’ve turned a major issue — equality of the sexes — into a political buzzword and gimmick. It’s all smoke and mirrors, garnering attention, and giving people the idea you’re helping to make the lives of women better without ever actually changing anything.

Even in the first ever “gender-based” federal budget, it seems like all you’ve done is spent time telling Canadians statistics about women that we already know.

I don’t need it mansplained to me that women are underrepresented in the workplace. I’ve experienced it. I’ve had my credentials questioned, as recently as last week, when it comes to covering sporting events because I am female. This isn’t anything new.

“We shouldn’t be afraid of the word ‘feminist,’” you told the World Economic Forum in Davos in January. “Men and women should use it to describe themselves anytime they want.”

You’re right. We shouldn’t be afraid of it, but I disagree people should use it freely until they can back it up by showing respect to their female colleagues regardless of their political stripe. Ideally, the term shouldn’t even need to be used at all.

To proudly call yourself a feminist and sell Saudi Arabia — a decidedly non-feminist county — $15-billion in military hardware, however, is detrimental to the entire movement.

We all have the right to decide what feminism means to us personally, but it looks like your brand is more self-congratulatory than about women’s rights.

I know the default response to this is to disagree and compare this government to the previous one.

What the previous government did or didn’t do, however, is irrelevant. Their shortcomings are not your success.

Calling yourself a feminist doesn’t necessarily make you one.

Until you successfully do something tangible to improve women’s rights, do us all a favour and just drop the act.