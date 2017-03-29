Never travel without something to eat

Thank you to all the people who stop to talk to me and generously tell me how they enjoy this column. One lady asked me if I ever had a problem coming up with topics. The answer was: “not so far. I read something or hear something that is of interest and I bank it in my head for use at some time.”

Here goes a story from long ago that really happened in the town I lived in in North Wales. In 1960, a young man in Rhyl, North Wales decided to decorate his mother’s house while she was in the hospital. Prizing open a cupboard at the top of the stairs, he was horrified to discover the mummified body of a lodger who had apparently been locked inside for 20 years and the lady who owned the house had been collecting the deceased lady’s pension the whole time. Needless to say this became a sensation and, of course, there was a trial. The landlady was found guilty of obtaining money by deception. People still talk about it.

I was surprised to learn that the Welsh language is being taught in schools in North Wales. In my days at school it was not taught. There were some of my friends who could speak it, but I couldn’t. Most everyone spoke English. However, in a recent lecture on languages, I learned that it has been very much revived. I checked with old school friends in N. Wales and found that yes, indeed, there were schools where all classes were taught in Welsh. It is a very old Gaelic language and worth preserving.

At this time of year there is a lot of curling to be seen on the T.V. and of course being played in the areas throughout Alberta. This is one of the oldest games still being played and reference to the game can be found in the records of Paisley Abbey in Renfrewshire, Scotland as early as 1541. I read that a curling stone inscribed with the date 1511 had been found when an old pond was being drained in Dunblane. I am sure the game has changed a lot since those early days. It has changed in the few years that I have been watching it but it is well established as a winter sport. It makes my back ache just watching it!

An early lesson I learned when first I came to Alberta, was that during the winter never travel by car without having some kind of food supply in the trunk in case of a winter storm and you got stuck. I was reminded of this when I saw the news of the terrible storm in Quebec and people being stuck in a car for hours with no sustenance. I guess we get careless when we have so many good winters and forget the basics of driving in Canadian winters.

The Friends of the Mary C. Moore Public Library will soon have completed the History and Travel presentations for the 2016-2017 season but have been busy planning for the next season and I am happy to tell you that we have all the History presentations confirmed and nearly all the Travel ones. Brochures for the 2017-2018 season will be produce d during August and ready for distribution in September. We would like to have some new faces joining us at the Friends meetings, so if anyone is interested in joining us please see Christina at the library.

The last presentation in the Travel series will be on April 11th when Andy Nokes and Emma will tell us “A Little about Belgium, a little country.” Hope to see you there.

Sylvia Gillespie is a longtime columnist of the Globe who will bid farewell to writing next week as she is going in for heart surgery.