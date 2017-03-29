More upgrades coming to sportsplex

The bulk of improvements have already been made to the Gary Moe Auto Group Sportsplex, but a few more are soon to get underway.

In addition to the widening of the hallway in the arena and other finishing touches, the Kinsmen Aquatic Centre will be getting a new filter system as part of a life-cycle replacement plan.

According to Community Services Director Brenda Vaughan, the filters in place have been in operation for over 21 years.

“The existing filters have been operating since April of 1996 and they actually had been operational in the outdoor pool and they were removed from the outdoor pool,” she said.

The filter system will be replaced by Automated Aquatics Canada Ltd., as approved by council during their regular meeting on Monday, to the tune of $255,600.

The cost is over the $252,000 allocated in the 2017 Capital Budget, however, the remaining $3,600 will be funded through either recreation reserves or MSI grant funding.

That won’t be the only replacement made.

The ice plant for the Canpak Ice Complex and Freightliner Curling Complex will also be replaced and upgraded to meet current safety requirements.

Replacement of the plant has been on the capital plan for several years, but can no longer be held off.

Council awarded the contract for the replacement to CIMCO Refrigeration, for the replacement at a cost of $1,229,375 plus GST as well as $217,580 plus GST for the change order with Scott Builders to upgrade the plant room to meet ammonia compressor room requirements.

CIMCO is well known in the recreation ice plant industry. They were the contractor for the ice plant at Rogers Place in Edmonton, and the service contractor for the Collicutt Centre in Red Deer, and involved with the ice plant for Red Deer College.

The plant will be shut down for the summer on April 10, and will not have ice capacity until Sept. 9.

Henner Heights

Lacombe City Council adopted the outline plan for the Henner Heights development on the northeast end of the city.

The plan features a dedicated seniors village, different options for transportation, commercial opportunities and a strong emphasis on providing green spaces.

The area is expected to provide housing for around 2,300 people.

An open house featuring the draft of the outline plan was held mid-February, with approximately 52 people in attendance.

SE Area Phase 2 Waterline

City council gave final approval to the authorization of borrowing funds for phase two of the South East Water Trunk Main extension.

The debt servicing cost will be approximately $59,600 per year, with payments absorbed through water utility rates starting Jan. 2018 until off-site levies are collected. The average homeowner will see a $1.13 increase per month on usage of 18 cubic metres of water as a result of the borrowing.

The first phase of the project came in at approximately 33 per cent of the budgeted cost.

Main Street Program

Final approval was also given to the borrowing of funds for the Main Street Program which will see the replacement of the sanitary sewer line on 50 Ave., as well as storm, sidewalk and road infrastructure.

Up to $3,042,000 can be borrowed for the $6.15-million project set to get underway in the upcoming weeks.

The project is expected to be completed by the end of October.