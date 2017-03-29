Generals win provincial championship

The Stony Plain Eagles managed to win a few battles, but it was the Lacombe Generals who won the war for Chinook Hockey League supremacy.

For the 10th time in the last 11 years, the Generals are Allan Cup bound.

The army was crowned provincial champions this past weekend, earning decisive 5-1 and 10-3 back-to-back victories.

Head Coach Curtis Austring said it took awhile for the team to settle in and find their game against the only team to hand them losses this season.

“There was a little bit of a feeling out process early on, a little bit of jitters, a little bit of nerves,” he said, following Game 5. “The boys are excited. You could tell that today was not just another game. You could tell they were amped up and ready to go.”

Eric Galbraith put the Generals on the board first on a nifty pass from Eric Schneider at the end of the first period.

The middle frame, however, was where the game shifted in their favour. Schneider scored on the power play, and a minute later Galbraith put a rebound into the back of the net for his second goal of the night.

“All series its been kind of back and forth but for the most part, we just stuck to our game,” Galbraith said. “The key to our success was getting on their D, limiting their time and space. We were ferocious on the forecheck and put a lot of pucks towards the net.”

Myles Bell scored early in the third for his second point of the night and Riley Sheen scored the Generals fifth goal just a couple minutes later.

Kraymer Barnstable, who made 24 saves, lost his shutout with just under seven minutes left to go in the game on a power play goal by Nik Yaremchuk, but made a huge, clutch save in the last five to quash any Eagle hopes of making a late comeback.

With momentum on their side, the Generals marched to Stony Plain to claim the final and most important victory of the series.

Although the Eagles had their captain, Ryan Smyth return to the ice after being injured in Game 1 of the series, it did little to stopper the Generals offence.

By the end of the first period, the Generals were up 3-1, with two goals from Myles Bell and another from Dennis Rix.

The Eagles momentarily narrowed the gap in the second on a goal by Nik Yaremchuk, before the Generals offence kicked in. Brandon Magee, Teegan Moore, Dennis Rix and Schneider all scored to improve the lead to 7-2.

Smyth scored on the power play for the Eagles midway though the third period, before the Generals scored three unanswered goals to earn their provincial championship title.

Normally the Generals road to the national championship would include the McKenzie Cup against the provincial champion from B.C., however, there was no Senior AAA team this year.

The Generals first Allan Cup appearance will be against the hosting Boutouche Rams April 11. On April 12, they’ll face the Grand Falls-Windsor Cataracts.

The Allan Cup final will be held April 15 and broadcast live on TSN.

