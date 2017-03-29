County highlights: Canada 150 funding approved

Mirror & District Community Development funding request

Council agreed to support the Mirror Playground and Park Enhancement project to a maximum of $ 68,250 of cash funding, and $ 7,000 of in-kind equipment work.

Alix Funding request

Council approved the funding of 12.5 per cent of the cost of the Alix Agricultural Society rodeo equipment and hall roof replacement project, to a maximum of $10,000, which will be funded from the County’s Recreation Capital Assistance Reserve.

Supplemental assessment/tax and 2017 tax rates

Council authorized the County Commissioner to enter into discussions with NOVA Chemicals relative to their 2017 taxation. A recommendation will be brought back taking into consideration the discussions with the Nova representatives, alternatives for a tax increase on non-residential only and possible changes to reserve allocations and/or draws. The 2017 Interim Budget was approved in December 2016, and since then projected property taxes have dropped by more than $1.3 million.

Canada 150 funding request

Funding for the Canada 150 Anniversary Celebration events were approved by Council. With money remaining, Council approved the authorization of the County Commissioner to approve further Lacombe County applications for the 150 Canada Program if they fall within the guidelines of the Program. The recipients are as follows:

• Village of Alix: $1,644 for Canada 150 celebrations.

• Town of Bentley Jult 1 committee: $1,644 Canada 150 celebrations.

• Town of Blackfalds: $11,726 for Canada 150 celebrations.

• Village of Clive: $1,644 for Celebrate Canada 150 at Clive’s Fun Fest.

• Town of Eckville: $1,644 for Canada Day celebrations.

• Lacombe Athletic Park Association: $12,000 for Canada 150 Celebration at MEGlobal Athletic Park.

• Lacombe Regional Tourism: $2,750 for Canada Day fireworks.

• Lacombe Performing Arts Foundation: $500 for Music in the Park.

• Lacombe Days Association: $500 for Lacombe Days Parade.

• Gull Lake Community League: $822 for Canada 150 celebrations.

• Summer Village of Sunbreaker Cove: $822 for Old Time Evening Family Get Together.

• Summer Village of Half Moon Bay: $822 for Canada 150 Party on the Beach.

• Mirror District Skating Rink Society: $2,000 for Canada 150 celebrations.

• Tees Ag. Society: $1,000 for Canada 150 celebratoins.

• Birch Bay Community Assoc.: $500 for 150th Birthday Beach Party.

Revisions to Bridge Material Sales policy

Council adjusted the credit limit set in the policy to better reflect the up-to-date costs. The original policy was approved in 2005, and adjustments are needed to reflect the current market.

Visitor friendly assessment document

In February, Lacombe Regional Tourism presented Lacombe County with its Visitor Friendly Assessment Document. Council adopted the document as a planning tool to help guide and grow tourism in the region.

Strategic plan review

Lacombe County Council and Administration will meet on April 5 to review the Strategic Plan. This document helps identify future areas of growth and improvement, as well as new opportunities for the County to consider.

Joint meeting

Lacombe County accepted an invitation from the Town of Blackfalds to attend a Joint Council meeting. The Joint Council Meeting will occur in late May, and will focus on upcoming initiatives that impact both municipalities.

Overview of school resource officers/programs

School Resource Officers Luke Litke (Lacombe Police Service ) and Jeff Hewitt (RCMP) presented Council with their annual update and a program overview of the past year. Local Resource Officers have focused on a number of areas, including Internet Safety, Cyber Bullying, Healthy Relationships, and Drug and Alcohol Awareness, as well as safety presentations for younger children.

Lacombe & District FCSS annual overview

Representatives from Lacombe & District FCSS provided an overview of their services and programming and gave insight into where the County’s funds go. The areas of focus related to County funding include: Youth Services, Senior Services, Community Outreach, Volunteer Services & Special Projects, and Mirror Moms & Tots Program.

The next regular County Council meeting is Thursday, April 13, at 9 a.m.

— LACOMBE COUNTY