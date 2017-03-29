Blackfalds settles on name for Canada 150 project

The Town of Blackfalds' Canada 150 project has finally been given a name.

The future visitor information centre and home for both the Blackfalds Chamber of Commerce and Blackfalds and Area Historical Society has been referred to interchangeably as both the Wadey House and Wadey Centre since the project began.

Now, however, the repurposed 100-year-old Eaton’s package home will officially become the Wadey Centre.

According to Economic Development Officer Jennifer Hartigh, ‘centre’ was chosen over ‘house’ by the historical society to reflect the multipurpose use of the facility.

“Their research had indicated the use of the term ‘house’ as a naming convention implied the building had been restored to period, and that the facility as the result of the restoration project does not conform to that restored to period naming convention,” she said.

Coun. Will Taylor felt using ‘centre’ alone didn’t provide quite enough clarity on the building, and suggested calling it the Wadey Information Centre instead.

However, Hartigh responded that it wouldn’t properly acknowledge all the tenants of the facility.

There was some discussion, too, on the process of naming the building, which was put forward by the executives of the Chamber of Commerce and Historical Society.

Unofficially, Wadey Centre has been used to promote the facility since December, and Coun. Nicole Sutherland felt the name should’ve been brought back to council earlier, and had more input than just from the executive boards.

Coun. Richard Poole, meanwhile, had no issue with the name.

“I didn’t feel it was presumptuous that the name came forward,” he said. “I like the fact that we’re incorporating ‘information centre’ in the actual signage on the Wadey Centre because that will bring clarity to it. I feel it wasn’t a bad process.”

Ground was officially broken on the project on July 22, 2016, and the house was relocated in November. The Wadey Centre will celebrate its grand opening as part of Canada 150 festivities on July 1, 2017.

Parking lot contract

awarded

Council awarded the contract for the Wadey House and Bike Skills Park parking lots to JT Setters and Sons Construction Ltd. for $274,020.

The amount comes in well under the $400,000 budgeted cost, however, remaining funds may be used to supplement funds allocated to complete sod, signage fencing and other finalizing details of the Wadey Centre project.