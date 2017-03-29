Blackfalds ponders changes to alarm bylaw

Changes are coming to Blackfalds’ Security Alarm Systems Bylaw to make it more user-friendly for residents and business owners.

As of Jan. 1, 2017, a permit was required to operate alarm systems in the community, with a fee of $10 to be paid with the annual renewal of the permit.

Permit expiration and the continual collection of fees and paperwork, however, didn’t sit well with council, and they spent nearly an hour working out ways to improve the bylaw.

Among changes is a move to a one-time $25 permit, and the omission of their expiry unless there’s a change of address.

Blackfalds Mayor Melodie Stol said she didn’t understand why they were going with the renewal route for alarm permits, when nearby municipalities have one-time fees.

“I have looked at the bylaw from Red Deer for 1998 and they just issue one permit and you never go back and deal with the City again unless you have to change it,” Stol said. “I’m concerned with this highly administrative approach. How about you get a one-time fee with a one-time (application) and in the fine section, say if your information isn’t up to date you get a $50 fine and leave (the onus) on the homeowner.”

Planning and Development Manager Terry Topolnitsky explained it had been a request from the Blackfalds Fire Chief to make sure residents information was up to date, but the majority of council agreed that responsibility should fall on the home owner.

“We shouldn’t have to be chasing people all the time,” said Coun. Nicole Sutherland. “Hit ‘em in the wallet – people don’t like that. They’ll make sure their information is up to date.

“I’m not saying I want to fine people, but at the same time it makes them responsible.”

Council also discussed changing when new permits would be required.

Coun. Dean Wigmore wanted new permits be required if a change in alarm service provider occurred, to keep an eye on potential “bad” companies who issue false alarms.

Stol, however, disagreed with that idea, noting Red Deer only requires a new permit if there’s a change in location or change of person, not the change of a company.

“I think the change of alarm company falls under the provision to maintain the information on your permit, because it clearly says who the alarm company is,” she said.

The proposed change was defeated by council.

Council gave first reading, with approved amendments to the bylaw.

A public hearing on the changes will be held on April 25 at 7 p.m. in council chambers. Further revisions may be made during second and third readings.

Business Licence Bylaw

Council gave first reading to a new business licence bylaw during their regular meeting on Tuesday.

The proposed bylaw, amongst updates to coincide with the Land Use Bylaw and provincial standards, includes guidelines for the operation and licensing of mobile food trucks, which the Town has seen a number of requests for over the past year.

The current bylaw in place, however, does not provide any rules for the governing of food trucks, which prompted the review of the bylaw in its entirety.

The proposed bylaw can be found on the Town of Blackfalds website.

Residents are invited to attend a public hearing on the subject matter on May 9, 2017 at 7 p.m. in council chambers.

Renumeration review

In preparation for the municipal election this year, council adopted the Council Remuneration and Compensation Policy.

The policy will not go into effect until after the election. See next week’s issue of the Lacombe Globe for more information.