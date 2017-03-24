LPS charge Sylvan Lake woman

Lacombe Police have charged a Sylvan Lake woman who tried to avoid a Provincial Check Stop on Thursday.

Lacombe Police members were conducting the check stop on 50th Ave. in the city when a vehicle actively avoided the location and turned onto a service road.

Police stopped the vehicle, where they found two females – the driver, who had a suspended licence, and a passenger breaching court conditions she was under.

A large amount of mail was also found in the vehicle, and further investigation led to the passenger of the vehicle being charged with numerous Criminal Code offences.

Nicole Rae Armstrong, 32, of Sylvan Lake, Alta. Has been charged with 17 counts of possession of stolen property, one count of possession of break-in instruments, one count of unauthorized possession of credit card data and two counts of breach of court conditions.

"This investigation is ongoing as we still have numerous pieces of mail and other items that have been recovered and the owners need to be identified and contacted," said Lacombe Police Chief Lorne Blumhagen.

Armstrong was released from custody on an undertaking with her next court appearance in red Deer Provincial Court scheduled for May 9.