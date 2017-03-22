Writing about the future

We are always thinking about the future. What will things be like in 50, 100 or 1000 years? It is the thrill, as well as the fear of the unknown that captivates us, especially in cinemas and literature. Did you ever wonder, though, how someone from the 1930’s might perceive the future?

In Brave New World, Aldous Huxley gives you an in-depth and imaginative depiction of how he saw the future. Being a very controversial novel in its day- but also quite successful- it’s now considered to be one of Huxley’s greatest pieces of work and one of the greatest pieces of literature in the 20th century.

Brave New World takes you into the year 632 A.F. (estimated around 2540). Religion has become forgotten amongst other things- so the term A.F. stands for “After Ford,” based off of Henry Ford, founder of Ford Motor Company. Ford is depicted almost as a god for being one of the first to implement the assembly lines in factories, and in the future everything is mass produced.

Humans are created in large factories, cloned by the dozens and split into five different groups. Each child is brought up being conditioned and exposed to different things to fit his or her classes. There is no personal freedom. People are controlled by technology and have everything laid out for them, making them appear like mindless zombies.

The novel has a variety of main characters and shifts from different points of view. You see through the eyes of those who love and praise the way of life, those who have their doubts and what happens to them when they become a threat. The main part of the novel takes place in London England, but shifts to New Mexico, U.S.A. where people still live much like how we do today in fenced in areas and are considered savages, depicted very similar to the Native Americans long ago.

Huxley’s view of the future is startlingly accurate in some aspects and makes you shake your head in disbelief to think we could be heading in a similar direction.

If you’re a fan of the sci-fi genre, this is a novel you’ll want to read. If you’re like me and not a big sci-fi fan, you can simply admire how one depicted the future nearly a century ago.