Rural residence hit by stray bullet

On March 17th, 2017 at approximately 8:00 pm, Blackfalds RCMP responded to a report of three gunshots near a rural property in Popular Ridge west of Red Deer.

A witness reported that 3 rounds were fired from a west bound vehicle on Township Road 384 near the intersection of Range Road 283. One of the rounds fired struck a residence and went into an unoccupied bedroom.

No one inside the home was injured.

This was not a targeted occurrence and police believe that the culprit was unaware of the location of the residence.

No description of the vehicle involved was obtained by the witness.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have information regarding this occurrence to contact Blackfalds RCMP at (403) 885-3300. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or by internet atwww.tipsubmit.com. You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers, and if you provide information to Crime Stopper that leads to an arrest(s), you may eligible for a cash reward.