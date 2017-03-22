Protect Lacombe County's beauty

Dear Editor,

As a landowner with a small acreage on the outskirts of Lacombe for more than 20 years it saddens me that the very government agencies we fund to protect the natural beauty of our county seem unable to lift a finger while our natural heritage is destroyed by large agricultural producers. I support responsible farming practices and know the importance of agriculture to our regional economy, but there comes a point where we can’t allow “modern” big farming practices to irreparably harm Lacombe County’s beauty.

Lacombe County’s Agricultural Guide states that Lacombe County’s rural landscape is important and appreciated. Their action statements include enhancing the connectivity between agricultural and stewardship as well as encouraging the practise of farming in an environmentally responsible manner. Yet, at the same time, Lacombe County does nothing as large tracts of land are bought up by big agriculture and our precious parkland is denuded of every tree. Even non-arable land is not spared as trees are ripped out of sloughs, creeks and ravines and piled back into environmental protected wetlands.

The National Resource Conservation Board is supposed to operate with integrity and foresight to manage water contamination and other issues at feeding operations. At the same time, NRCB allows agriculture to self regulate soil testing and turns a blind eye when manure is spread too close to open water surfaces.

Alberta Environment and Parks likes to warn the public of the $25,000 fine for riding an ATV through a wetland but allows agriculture’s back hoe to crush its way through a wetland and rip out trees.

Alberta Agriculture and Forestry does not hold agriculture responsible for the common practise of spreading chopped up dead animal carcasses with their manure on open fields and near surface ground water. This contaminated manure is full of pathogens and encourages scavengers.

What is the point of having action statements if they are ignored? What is the point of having rules and regulations if they are not enforced? A lot of tax payers money goes into the County and these government agencies but they all lack teeth needed to protect our important natural heritage.

-Jane Bailey, Lacombe