Leadership in conflict prevention

Get off your butts and do something.

That was retired Lieutenant-General Roméo Dallaire’s finish to his lecture Monday evening at the LMC where he challenged Lacombe and area residents to help Canada take on a leadership role in conflict prevention.

A revered soldier who served as Force Commander for the UNAMIR mission, a witness to genocide, humanitarian and former senator, Dallaire shared some of his experiences on literal and bureaucratic battlefields in his lifetime.

What he left over 800 attendees with, however, was not just poignant thoughts about humanity during times of conflict, but a call to action.

“The world is screaming for this county to come back to the human construct,” Dallaire said. “We are not a nation of survivors, we are a nation of builders. History will hold us accountable.”

He focused on those under-25 and how they are vital in helping the country realize its maximum potential to make a difference in the world, which he says hasn’t been realized since WWII.

“I think the young people – the generation without borders, I call them – is starting to grasp the power they have in their hands with this new communications revolution,” he said.

“The essence of the future for these young people is for them to become activists, to create an atmosphere in which people have to listen and hear them.”

He encouraged them to leave home, experience life outside of Canada in developing countries, and learn the situations and conditions 80 per cent of humanity lives in.

“It’ll sensitize them. You can’t come back from countries like Africa and south America without being affected,” he said, adding that kind of experience is a key component of being able to make a difference in the world.

“That effect, I hope, is lasting in their heart when they take on duties and responsibilities higher up.”

Part of the change he wants to see, is a shift from crisis managing, to crisis prevention.

According to Dallaire, the only prevention body that has been created by the UN was Genocide Prevention, which seeks to identify signs of difficult situations going catastrophic. Through that body, they discovered the recruitment of child soldiers is one of those signs.

“If they’re ready to use kids to fight, they’re ready to do anything. It’s a matter of seeking out those early warning (signs) and acting on them, which means taking risks,” he said. “There’s more risk in preventing than engaging.”

It’s a risk he says the under-25 crowd needs to take more, not just beyond Canadian borders, but at home as well.

He cited Brigette DePape, the senate page protester that held up a “Stop Harper” sign during a throne speech in June 2011.

“That girl had guts. That’s the type of (activism we need). It didn’t destroy the ceremony, it just brought attention to people’s thinking.”

Like DePape, he wants to see younger generations – those between 18 and 30 years of age – engage in building the future by simply turning out to vote and letting their voice be heard.

Those who don’t take on that role in society are wasting away, he says.

“The thing I find difficult when I speak to university students is this lack of realizing the power that you have. You have incredible power to influence the community, but you don’t exercise it,” he said.

“It’s not in the character of Canadians not to be courageous to do that. There is no excuse for you guys not taking on the world and I think you’re going to see people like me who are going to be less tolerant to (younger generations) wimping out.”

Dallaire also touched on the need for Canada to do more for its veterans, suggesting a revamp of the New Veterans Charter (NVC).

Although the NVC is designed to help ensure veterans and their families receive the support and care they need, he said it needed to be more responsive to the ever-changing nature of the needs of the new generation of veterans.

“If they don’t do that, (veterans) are going to be continuously fighting with the processes and bureaucracy,” he said.

“I really don’t think it’s fundamentally a money problem as much as process and procedure and an attitude that we have a covenant with these people and their families. That’s what should guide us and not any contractual arrangement.”

Dallaire’s visit to Lacombe his first, and was part of Burman University’s Herr Lecture series which has challenged students and area residents on a range of complex topics this year, from the nature of restorative justice to the relationship between sexual orienteering and religion.

Burman University will also be hosting “Digest and Enjoy” on Sunday, March 26 at the PE Centre. The presentation will feature the national spokesperson for Dietitians of Canada, Lalitha Taylor, who will discuss practical and realistic nutrition strategies and how to benefit most from your diet. Admission is free. The program begins at 7: 30 p.m.

-abarrett@postmedia.com