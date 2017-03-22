LAPA cancels University Football camp

The University Football Outreach Camp is no more.

The Lacombe Athletic Park Association (L.A.P.A.) recently voted to cancel the camp, as per a release issued on Monday.

“Opportunities to attend football camps in Central Alberta have increased since the Lacombe Athletic Park first started the University football outreach camp. Regular spring camps and jamborees have resulted in less of a need and less attendance at the University football outreach camp,” said L.A.P.A. Chairman Darren Berg.

“All of us at L.A.P.A. would like to thank Coach Chris Morris and his entire University of Alberta Golden Bears Football staff for their efforts and continued support of amateur athletics here in Lacombe and Lacombe County.”

Full refunds will be provided to all registrants and parents.

While the end has come for the outreach football camp, L.A.P.A. is exploring the possibility of hosting camps for other sports. Over the past year, the park hosted a variety of lacrosse, soccer, rugby and other community events.

This year, MEGlobal Athletic Park will still be a destination for sports and activities, hosting the Alberta Schools Athletic Association (ASAA) High School Provincial Games, as well as being the main venue for Lacombe’s Canada 150 Day celebrations on July 1.

For more information on future camps or news from LAPA, contact Darrin Thomspon at (587) 877-6294 or via email at lacombeathleticpark@gmail.com.