Evolving as we move towards the future

The robotics program at the Lacombe Composite High School is not actually a part of the Friends of the Library history series, but has twice been added to Friends of the Library presentations. The last one on March 9, was notable for the enthusiasm of the students as they presented and demonstrated their robot which are designed and built themselves. We learned how these students are introducing robotics to other schools in the area, as well as competing and doing well in competitions. Our future engineers are getting a good start.

The past week saw the recognition of International Women’s day on March 8, the date when it was adopted by the United Nations in1975. However, to my surprise, there are earlier histories of the beginning of this movement way back in1909 in New York and in Russia as early as March 8, 1917 at the beginning of the Russian revolution. That is a long time ago and it has taken many years for women to get the status that they have today.

In my mind, women took a big leap forward during WWII when they became an important part of the armed forces. The wearing of trousers as part of the uniform became a regular part of the of women’s wardrobe post- war. Then there is the “Famous Five” where our own Canadian (Albertan) women who took on the Supreme Court to ask the question “Does the word ‘persons’ in the British North America Act include female persons?” It’s an interesting history.

Now we have had another celebration to enjoy and that is St. Patrick’s Day on March 17, which marks the traditional death date of St. Patrick (c AD 385-461).

It is a very Irish celebration which commemorates the arrival of St. Patrick and Christianity in Ireland but also celebrates the Irish culture. It is not only a very religious celebration but includes the parades, festivities, and the wearing of green or the shamrock. The celebration is recognized in many places across the world due to the emigration of the Irish and their culture to other lands.

While driving in Red Deer recently I became aware of the 10 -15 second count down of time left before the lights change from green to red at some of the four-way crossings. I am not sure how long they have been in place but it does help to know as you approach the intersection as to how long it will be before the light changes to red. I suppose all the intersections will have them before too long.

As always, the Lacombe Music Festival saw some remarkable talent over the last two weeks. As usual, the concert on Sunday was well attended and we saw some of the highlights of the two weeks in the program. A lot of work goes in to the preparation of this festival and the planning begins for the next one as this one ends. When the first of the annual festival began in 1982, it was questionable whether it would survive as the Red Deer and the Stettler festivals were both big draws. The original committee planners worked out the schedule at their homes and the walls of the basement were used to post the entries. The early computer schedules were very simple as most of us were beginners at the computer too but since then scheduling has become easier. In getting started a lot of help was given to the Lacombe committee by the Stettler group.

I was asked a question the other day: “Is cursive writing still taught in schools?” I could not answer, so had to ask someone who would know. The answer I got was: “No, it is not.” I guess most writing is now done on the computer so handwriting is going out of use.

I don’t remember ever being taught hand writing in school ( in England) so maybe we just got the basics and we did our own thing which is probably why letters written by hand by English people of my generation are all very different and personal. It is a bit sad. Letters were so personal and always looked forward to.