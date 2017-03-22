Don't take fighting out of hockey

It’s all too easy to vilify fighting and physicality in hockey.

The narrative is one diehard hockey fans hear week after week, and one casual fans have picked up on: concussions are a problem, fighting causes concussions, therefore fighting and physicality should be eliminated.

There’s no room in the game for that, people say. There’s no room for enforcers, goons and grinders, and the NHL and all other leagues should put an end to them.

Locally, this conversation hovered over the recent incident that saw Lacombe Generals forward Kyle Sheen injure former Edmonton Oiler Ryan Smyth with an open ice hit – one that saw Sheen suspended for 16 games. Oilers fans and Smyth fans were quick to the punch to call Sheen a goon, and cry that the suspension wasn’t long enough and deserved a lifetime ban.

Others called for the Generals, once again, to terminate his contract and kick him off the team.

It’s not the first time this has happened, and it won’t be the last.

As a Leafs fan, I saw similar complaints when Colton Orr and Jay Rosehill were on the team several years ago. I know the same has happened with guys like Brian McGrattan and the cries only got louder with the deaths of some of the NHL’s most loved enforcers.

Maybe I’m clinging to how things have always been. It might be because Tie Domi was one of my favourites growing up. Maybe it’s just because I tend to prescribe to the Brian Burke school of thought when it comes to fighting in hockey and “rats” are taking over the game, but I struggle to understand the desire to take fighting out of the game.

I understand the safety aspect, I really do. People should pay attention to discussion around concussions and the effects they have on the brain. Everyone should understand the risks that come along with playing any kind of sport. My parents, for example, are aware this is a risk my brothers take every time they step on the ice to play.

To whitewash physicality and fighting, however, as some media outlets have done and continue to do, is unfair.

Only about five per cent of concussions in the sport come from fighting, and in 2013 98 per cent of NHL players voted to keep fighting in the game.

Enforcers do serve a purpose on a team. They are not head hunters, they’re not cheap shot artists - they are the policemen of the ice who protect guys like Ryan Smyth (who, honestly, doesn’t need usually anyone to protect him) from cheap shots, slew foots and flying elbows and elbows alike.

It brings an accountability to the players who would sneak a can-opener or a spear on the ice when the referees aren’t looking.

In the case of the Sheen hit last week, there were some disappointed no one on the Eagles took Sheen on and responded. League rules aside, the fact no one did highlights how taboo fights have truly become.

Fights in the NHL are diminishing every year. Last year there were just 50 multi-fight games, but I’ve seen a lot more sneaky, dirty plays since fighting started to quiet down in any league.

Get rid of needless staged fights, sure, but as a whole, leave fighting in the game.