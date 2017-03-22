CACHS wraps up basketball season

Last weekend the Central Alberta Christian High School (CACHS) Knights boys and girls basketball teams finished their seasons at the Central Alberta Schools Athletic Association (CASAA) Zone 2A Championships.

The girls’ tournament was hosted at Pigeon Lake Region School in Falun where the Knights won bronze, and the boys’ was hosted at Our Lady of Mount Pleasant Catholic School in Camrose where the Knights won silver.

Being a school of just 95 students this year, CACHS fit within the Alberta Schools’ Athletic Association 1A size schools (those with under 100 students), but the teams decided they would like to play up at the 2A (schools with 100-299 students) level because of the more familiar and locally challenging competition.

With a 10-2 league record, the boys finished their season in second place in the CASAA 2A West league, which gave them the #2 west seed in the Zone Championships. The Knights had a good warm-up game on Friday night where they were able to get all players in and tournament jitters out during a 47-point win over Tofield High School.

In their semifinal game Saturday, the Knights were in for a tougher challenge, but they managed to scrape out a three point win over a determined rival from David Thompson High School. The Knights were in for a battle Saturday night versus an opponent they’ve had trouble with all year.

Having lost to the Rimbey Spartans twice during league play, the Knights knew they would have to bring their best against the provincially ranked #9 Spartans. Right from the start it was tough challenge with the Knights finding themselves down 10 points in the first quarter. Managing to hang around though the game was within 14 still in the third quarter, but it was not meant to be. Every time the Knights could get on a run, the Spartans answered with precision passing and a strong three-point shooting game. In the end the Knights lost 92-61, took home the silver medal, and Riley Vandenborn was awarded with the boys finals team MVP after recording 24 points. The Knights finished the season with an overall record of 27-7, won two golds, three silvers, and one bronze in the six tournaments entered.

Starting the season in November, the lady Knights had real discussions about whether their young team with eight Grade 10s, three Grade 11s, and only two Grade 12s could compete in the difficult CASAA 2A West basketball league. With a surprisingly strong start and a steady effort through February, the Knights began dreaming of another provincial tournament appearance. After a tough loss to David Thompson High School earlier in the final week of league play, the Knights finished third in their with an 8-4 record.

Finishing third meant the Knights had a very tough route to the championships. This year the CASAA zone had five of Alberta’s top 15 2A girls teams – four in the top 10. In the quarter-final game the Knights took on an amalgamated Ryley School-Daysland School team that pushed right to the end where the Knights won by four. Winning the quarter-final set up a daunting task for the Knights – a semifinal with provincial #2 ranked Pigeon Lake Panthers, who had beat the Knights handily in both regular season games.

The Knights started the semifinal well, going back and forth through the first half, and were down by four at the break. Seniors Kayla Swier and Jenna Ubels led the way and had the team excited this may be the upset they were hoping for. However, it was not to be. The Panthers found their shooting stroke midway through the third and stretched their lead by hitting five threes in the quarter. The Knights ran out of steam and were unable to mount a comeback against the deeper and more veteran Panthers, who finished with a 63-41 victory. Moving on to the bronze medal game, the Knights struggled to find their legs early versus the Central High School Lams (Sedgewick) and were down two at half. Captains Kayla and Jenna were determined not to be denied a medal and put the team on their backs in the fourth. Jenna swiped 8 steals and Kayla put up 14 points in the quarter leading their team to a 64-54 win. The lady Knights finished the season with a 25-8 record, won three golds, two silvers and one bronze in the six tournaments they entered.

Congratulations to both teams on their successful seasons, and particularly to the seniors who have played three competitive seasons and will be moving on next year.Seniors include Jonny Bell, Riley Vandenborn, Shelby Goedhart, Nicolas Van Doesburg, Josh Folkerts, Jenna Ubels and Kayla Swier.

Veronica DenOudsten (boys head coach) and Travis Eggink (girls head coach) would like to thank our volunteer community coaches who put in hundreds of hours this season. Assistant coaches on the boys’ team were Dan Luymes, Jordan Folkerts, Ian Vanderhoek, and Logan DenOudsten. The girls’ assistant coaches were Jen Zuidhof and Mary-Lynne Eggink and the team manager was Jackson Eggink.

It was another great season of basketball for both the boys’ and girls’ teams. Next year the Knights look to build off this year’s success as they will be hosting both the 1A girls’ and boys’ provincial championships in Lacombe next March.