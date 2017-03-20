Arrest leads to 88 Multi-Jurisdictional charges

Ponoka, Alberta – A complex investigation started after Ponoka RCMP received a complaint on March 16, 2017 at 7:22 a.m. that there was a two vehicle collision near Crestomere where one truck was attempting to pull another truck out of the ditch. A series of events followed and with the assistance of the Ponoka Integrated Traffic Unit, Rimbey, Maskwacis and Wetaskiwin RCMP detachment members as well as other specialized RCMP units, three men were ultimately arrested and 12 different investigations were cleared by charges.

On March 15, 2017 Red Deer RCMP received a report of a stolen Ford F-350 and an investigation was launched.

The following day, the first call Ponoka RCMP received on March 16, 2017 at 7:22 a.m., was in relation to the above referenced collision. At 7:51 a.m., Ponoka RCMP received a complaint that a Dodge truck was stolen from the County Office, and a Chevrolet truck was stolen near an adjacent property.

Prior to RCMP arrival, the Dodge truck, towing a trailer with two quads, was freed from the ditch and departed, with what was identified as the Ford F-350 stolen from Red Deer. A Chevrolet truck was abandoned at the collision scene. After a short time the Dodge truck again became stuck in a ditch and when RCMP members arrived, the occupants fled in the stolen Ford F-350 and left the Dodge truck.

RCMP members later located the Ford F-350 and took three male suspects into custody without any incident.

The Ford F-350 was found to be full of stolen property. The recovered trailer and quad were stolen. As well, the stolen Chevrolet truck abandoned at the initial collision was loaded with stolen property.

The majority of the stolen property and vehicles have been returned to their owners. Some items, including credit cards, are pending return. A shotgun which was stolen from a shop in Sylvan Lake was located hidden, and retrieved by the RCMP.

The three accused; 46-year-old William Wilkie, of Innisfail, 51-year-old William Gladue and 26-year-old Miles Appenrodt, both of Red Deer, face a total of 88 charges between the three of them.

Twelve area investigations have been cleared by the RCMP including complaints from Ponoka, Sylvan Lake, Red Deer, Rocky Mountain House, Innisfail and Blackfalds Detachments.

Release hearings have been held. Appenrodt has been released for a court date of March 24, 2017 in the Provincial Court of Alberta in Ponoka. Wilkie and Gladeau remain in custody. Their next court date is scheduled for March 24, 2017 in Ponoka.

“We’re always grateful to the public for bringing suspicious activities to the RCMP’s attention” says Staff Sergeant Mike Numan of Ponoka RCMP. “Thanks to the efforts of the many involved RCMP Detachments and Units, we were able to stop this criminal activity and provide our communities closure on these investigations.”

-Ponoka RCMP