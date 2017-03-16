Mysteries, meetings and miserable weather

It has been a most interesting week of meetings. I was very interested in learning about the Red Deer Regional Hospital situation to be presented by a group of medical and surgical specialists who work there. I thought a number of people would be interested, but I was amazed at the large crowds that turned up — so many that a second meeting had to be set up following the first one in order to accommodate crowds. Some of the stats and figures we saw were astounding and needed to be shared. It is easy to forget that this Central Alberta hospital is responsible for such a large area, with so many communities.

The second meeting was on a more pleasant subject: the Trans-Canada Trail. This was part of the Friends of the Library history series and was presented by Debbie Olsen. As you might guess, anything that Debbie Olsen takes on gets done and her involvement in this project has certainly produced results. The Trans Canada Trail now has a new name, the Great Trail, but I suspect the old one will be the one more used. It is an ambitious project and we have evidence of that in the parts of the trail that go through Lacombe. The trail system seems to have had full cooperation from Lacombe County and an enormous amount of work has been done. We are very fortunate to be able to walk on trails in such a lovely part of the country.

I am sure I have mentioned this before but here it goes again. We are now in “Daylight Savings Time,” which meets the requirements of the old saying: “Spring forward, fall back.” As a nurse I was always hoping my night shifts would coincide with the “Spring forward” part so I would have one hour less to work. Although the idea had been floated around since the late 1800s, it was Germany who first used it in April 1916 during the First World War as a way to conserve coal during wartime. It is not a universally popular event, depending on one’s lifestyle, but like it or not we have it.

I recently became aware of a new game called Escape Room. I have never played, but simply put, it seems you are locked in a room and have to solve a series of puzzles before you can get out. I hope this doesn’t mean that you are really locked into a room.

I read that some mysteries and challenges of the game were inspired by the works of Agatha Christie. She was certainly good at devising mysteries. The thought of being in a room from which you have to find a way to escape even in fun, scares me. It reminds me of a story I read during English classes in high school. It was called “The Pit and the Pendulum,” by Edgar Allen Poe, published in 1842. It scared me then and still does. This is a story which takes place during the days of the Spanish Inquisition when all sorts of horrors were happening. This author knows how to use words to create an atmosphere of terror.

After such a lovely couple of days it was so disappointing to wake up to such a miserably bleak day on Saturday. The nasty north wind reminded me of a little ditty that I learned in my younger days in the U.K. “The north wind doth blow and we shall have snow, and what will poor robin do then, poor thing? He’ll sit in the barn and keep himself warm and hide his head under his wing, poor thing.”