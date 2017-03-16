Civic infrastructure includes the basic physical structures and facilities needed for the smooth operation of our city, and Council has reached a crucial period where we are faced with the need to make significant improvements to the sanitary system in the downtown core.

The City has been working to address the unavoidable replacement of the sanitary sewer mains under 49C Avenue and under 50 Avenue, from 53 Street to Highway 2A this spring. This project includes pedestrian and road safety improvements, along with parking and other functional enhancements to accommodate future growth.

Construction on this budgeted $6.75 million project is scheduled from mid-April through to the end of October 2017, with work proceeding in stages to minimize the impact on downtown businesses and residents. Public sidewalks and area businesses will be open during construction.

Understanding that construction is unavoidable, Council wants to ensure that once this work is complete, the downtown will not be significantly impacted by further infrastructure improvements or replacements for the foreseeable future.

The 2017 Main Street Project plan includes:

• Street light replacement

• Access and improvement of two parking areas on the periphery of the downtown

• All-turns conversion of the 52 Street/50Avenue intersection

• Pedestrian-activated Rectangular Rapid Flashing Beacons crosswalks at 51 Street and 52 Street

• Closure of the 49 Street intersection and construction of a turnaround

• Sidewalk replacement and construction of pedestrian bulb-outs at the 52 street intersection

Major changes to the plan will see 50 Street remain as a two-way road. New sidewalks will be made primarily of brushed concrete, instead of decorative pavers or stamped concrete. A limited quantity of new street furniture/planters will be installed, and trees will be planted at specific locations, rather than along the full length of the corridor. Other changes include parking enhancements and exclusion of entry features.

City staff and contractors have worked hard to put into place several mitigation measures to minimize the impact on downtown businesses and residents. To reduce disruptions, the project will be completed in five stages, Work will start at the 50 Avenue/Highway 2A intersection and move westward to 53 Street.

Construction signage and barricades will be placed around the whole project area in preparation for short-term, rolling road closures. Vehicle turnarounds will be established at streets that temporarily “dead end” because of construction on 50 Avenue or 49C Avenue.

New parking signs will be installed to direct motorists to nearby, public parking lots. Construction crews will install construction fencing on the sidewalk around the perimeter of each stage area allowing for pedestrian crossings. Sidewalks will remain open and business access will be unaffected.

Construction crews will safely remove all the asphalt, signs, street lights and concrete curb/gutter. Waste material will be hauled offsite, and road material to be reused will be salvaged. The trees along 49C Avenue will be protected during construction.

Heavy static compaction equipment (instead of the usual heavy vibratory compaction equipment) will be used to significantly reduce vibrations. Water trucks will be used to minimize dust.

While some disruption to downtown businesses, parking and pedestrian movement is unavoidable, in the long run Lacombe’s historic downtown will benefit from a lasting solution that will support growth for decades to come.