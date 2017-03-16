Yes, it’s true - the first Lacombe Farmers Market was organized and held on May 18, 1979. A meeting was held in early spring of 1979 and the market was established by John Parsons, Gordon Kennedy, Shirley Oro, Lucille Fischer, Joe Doef, Margaret Friesen, John Skene, and Harold Johnstone. Some of the original vendors and organizers are still involved today.

About 38 years ago, an editorial in the Lacombe Globe stated: “With the industrial and residential growth that Lacombe and area has experienced recently, it is easy to forget the principles that a Farmers Market relies on – farming communities depend upon their farmers for their very existence”

The Lacombe Farmers Market has endured and grown tremendously with an average of 50 – 65 plus vendors weekly and a great variety of “Make it, Bake it, or Grow it.”

Thanks to all our wonderful dedicated customers who support our local farmers, market gardens, greenhouses, artists, crafters, wood-workers, bakers, berry farms, honey producers, just to name a few. The market would not be thriving without you, our customers. If you are interested in becoming a vendor, please give us a call at 403-782-4772.

Lacombe Farmers Market will be having its Easter Sale on April 13, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at the LMC. Our vendors will be offering lots of Easter baking ,eggs, honey, jams, homemade crafts, spring rolls, candles, perogies, and more. Regular summer markets start on Friday, May 19 , 9 a.m. – 1p.m. at the arena parking lot and indoors in the curling rink. We will be there every Friday until Thanksgiving weekend.