With spring right around the corner, Lacombe County is inviting area residents to tune up their health and farm safety practices during a “Spring Tune Up” event.

The event coincides with their Agricultural Health and Wellness Day on March 29 at the Lacombe Memorial Centre from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Agricultural Fieldman Dion Burlock said it’s important to touch base with the agricultural community and get them thinking about their health and lifestyle choices.

“For people that work in other industries those opportunities are in the workplace, but, of course, our agriculture producers are their own independent businesses,” he said.

“We’re just trying to reach out to them and provide them with some of that information.”

Jalene Makus, Assistant Agricultural Fieldman for Lacombe County and event organizer, expanded on that sentiment.

“Our goal is to give back to the community, especially to our agricultural producers and rural business owners who work so hard for us,” said Makus. “It’s our way of saying ‘thanks.’”

The event is free to attend, and attendees will have their names entered for door prizes. With a plethora of booths and services available, there’s a little something for everyone.

“We have a number of amazing health care and safety professionals on site for this event,” she said. “We want people to come down and take advantage of some hands-on health and safety services, such as blood test screening for prostate cancer, lung health exams or farm safety planning tips for your farming business – just to name a few.”

Organizations on site will include:

• Alberta Agriculture and Forestry (Farm Safety);

• Alberta Blue Cross;

• Alberta Lung Association (Respirometer tests);

• Building Bridges to Health Naturally (Natural Health Remedies, Herbicide residue checks);

• Farm Safety Planning Services;

• Grey Wooded Forage Association;

• Heart and Stroke Foundation;

• Man Van (Blood tests to detect prostate cancer from 12 – 3 p.m.);

• Mental Health (Fatigue and stress management);

• Occupational Health and Safety;

• Passion for Health (Pre-screening, immunizations, diabetes control);

• PPE Supplier;

• Primary Care Network (foot specialist, diet and nutrition, mental health);

• Strategic Hearing Solutions.

For more information on the event, contact Jalene Makus at 403-782-8959.